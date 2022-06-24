Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will meet to try to reach a monetary agreement – ​​El Financiero

After six weeks of high-profile trial, the court ruled that Amber Heard defamed her ex-partner Johnny Depp after writing an opinion piece in 2018, so the verdict detailed that had to pay him $15 million in damagesa figure that was reduced by the Virginia state limit, although she will also receive compensation of 2 million dollars from the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

After his lawyer Elaine Bredehoft stated that he does not have the solvency to pay, this Friday his defense will meet in court since it is the last chance they have to reach an agreement before Judge Penney Azcarate integrates the result of the verdict into the file, which is expected today, unless the parties settle.

If that is not the case, could rehear arguments from both sides about their disagreement with the decision and, in any case, the verdict will fall on it. After 21 days, the case will go to the Virginia Court of Appeals and they will have 30 days to file an appeal.

Johnny Depp wasn’t looking for money

Earlier, Depp’s attorney, Benjamin Chew, told good morning america that your client would be willing to agree to negotiate if Heard did not appeal. “We cannot disclose any attorney-client communication, but as Mr. Depp testified, and as we both made clear in our respective closings, this was never about money. It was about restoring his reputationand he has done that.”

Meanwhile, the actress assured in her first interview to Today that she was afraid that the actor might sue her again for defamation. “I am afraid that whatever I do, say what I say and say it how I say it, every step I take will be another opportunity for this kind of silencing. That That’s what I guess a defamation lawsuit is all about, taking your voice away.”.