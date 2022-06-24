Lakers bet on the children of Shaquille O’Neal and Scottie Pippen

Scotty Pippen Jr. and Shareef O’Neal were not chosen in the Draft, so Los Angeles took their services as free agents

The night of the 2022 NBA draft left Paolo Banchero as number one on Thursday on the way to the Orlando Magic, but the Los Angeles Lakers starred in one of the anecdotes of the day by betting on the sons of two league legends like Shaquille O’ Neal and Scottie Pippen.

The Athletic portal assured this Thursday that the Lakers have incorporated Scotty Pippen Jr. (his name is Scotty unlike his father’s Scottie) with a two-way contract, so he will divide his time between the Los Angeles franchise and the G League development league.

The Athletic also announced that Shareef O’Neal will play with the purple and gold in the NBA Summer League, which takes place in Las Vegas and is the highlight of the preseason.

Both players had submitted to the draft but were not chosen by any team in the two rounds, so the Lakers took their services as free agents.

Pippen Jr., who played at Vanderbilt in his college career, and O’Neal, who was part of LSU, will try to gain a foothold in a Lakers who aspire to completely turn the situation around after the failure of last year, in which they stayed out of the playoffs with a squad that featured stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook or Carmelo Anthony.

In addition to Pippen Jr. and O’Neal, the Lakers closed the night of the draft with the addition of Max Christie (Michigan State), whom they chose with the 35th position; and Cole Swider (Syracuse), who was not selected in the draft and who will also sign a two-way contract.