Lady Dimitrescu and Bardock in Fortnite? Epic Games wants to know your opinion

Fortnite He managed to become the undisputed king of crossovers, something that is more than clear if we consider the many characters from video games, movies, series, and anime that have come to Battle Royale in recent months. Now, it seems that Epic Games has already got down to work to discover what their next collaborations will be.

The company regularly launches polls asking fans which franchises and celebrities they would like to see in the free-to-play video game. These lists are usually a good guide to guess which skins will make it to the title in the future. For example, Spider-Man, Jill Valentine, Ryu, and Naruto all appeared in a quiz last year, and they all made it to the Battle Royale soon after.

Thus, Epic Games has already shared a new survey with a select group of players. It stands out that the list presents a plethora of very interesting characters and celebrities. And yes, there are iconic video games, series, movies, and even real-life people.

What will be the next Fortnite collaborations?

As highlighted by Twitter user @Guile_GAG (via PCGamesN), in the category of games appears Lady Dimitrescu (resident Evil), Banjo-Kazooie, Melina (ELDEN RING), Marcus Phoenix (Gears of War), Carl Johnson (Grand Theft Auto) and Princess Peach, to name a few examples.

In the anime, manga and comics section we can find high-profile personalities like Bardock (Dragon Ball Z), Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto), rogue (X Men), Iroh (Avatar the last Airbender) and Deathstroke.

Here’s a new survey that was recently sent to players by Epic Games 👀 In the past, these surveys OFTEN showed upcoming collaborations, so it’s very likely that this list also includes upcoming collabs! (thanks to @Guille_GAG for showing me the survey!) pic.twitter.com/wbfqVeeS9A — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 18, 2022

In the celebrity category, we find big names like Robert Downey Jr., Jack Black, Ryan Reynolds, Zendaya, Elliot Page and Tom Holland. There is also a section on real life brands and youtubers.

It is important to emphasize once again that the characters and personalities that appear in the list will not necessarily be skins. However, it is possible that the most popular options among the people who responded to the survey and shared their opinion will sooner or later reach Fortnitebut only time will tell.

But tell us, what do you think of the selection? What would you like the next collaboration to be? Let us read you in the comments.

