Kylie Jenner talks about the change in her face after her pregnancies

Kylie Jenner has been more sincere and natural after her second pregnancy, revealing the reality that mothers live.

Since I was pregnant She let her acne show, and then, she has shown her stretch marks, and she has spoken about her difficult postpartum process without fear.

“I just want to tell the moms who are postpartum, that postpartum has not been easy, it has been very hard. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter”Kylie said on her Instagram stories.

In addition, he stressed that it has been “madness”, and it has not been easy or mentally or physically.

“It’s not easy mentally, physically and spiritually, it’s crazy. I didn’t want to just come back to life without saying this, because I think we can search the internet and it might seem a lot easier to put pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either,” said the youngest of the famous clan.

Kylie Jenner talks about the change in her face after her second pregnancy

Recently Kylie Jenner posted on their networks a photo of her face, in which she explains that something changed after her second pregnancy.

The youngest of the Kardashian Jenner clan shared that the color of her eyes changed after having her son, asking if the same thing had happened to any of his followers.

“Do I feel like my eyes cleared up after this last pregnancy? Has this happened to anyone else?” asked the famous, who He went from brown eyes to honey.

Many women felt identified with this change in Kylie. “This happened to me, but darker 😂 Pregnancy can change so many random things about your body”, “it’s slower melanin production: it happens with age”, “she looks sleepy, her eyes aren’t as alive”, and “my hair color changed. Hormones are very strange. were some of the comments.

Thus Kylie shows that she is a woman like all, she is not unattainable or unreal, making her fans identify with her.