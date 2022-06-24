Kim Kardashian’s attitude with her children on the set that dislocated Jimmy Fallon and the audience

Children, in general, are active and they even take this movement to their parents’ work, and that was the case of the sons of kim kardashianSaint, 6, and Psalm, 3. Their family dynamics showed that their problems are not so far removed from those of any family. Her little ones made her have a peculiar moment while she gave an interview on the program Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While she was talking with the driver, the minors were talking loudly and distracting those who were in front of the camera. Their mother had to put a stop to them live and the entire audience witnessed it.

The 41-year-old businesswoman narrated her appearance in Saturday night Live October 2021, when host Jimmy Fallon was the victim of her children’s distraction and interrupted her to shut them up in a funny way: “I’m listening, children”she said as she and the audience laughed. But that did not end there, but Kardashian had to reprimand them in front of everyone, with which she showed that no dad is saved from these scenes.

Kim Kardashian rebuked her son on a live TV show

Once Fallon sentenced them, Kim turned to Saint and said, “Guys, can you please stop? This is her first time working with me. Can you be quiet please?” The serious tone of the celebrity caused more laughter among all the spectators who were inside the forum and, meanwhile, an image of the two children sitting in the back of the recording set appeared on the program’s screen.

After the driver warned the two brothers that they would not “ruin” the moment, since he and his mother had a good time in the interview and also the best part was still missing: when the influencer tried her new beauty products on him.

Psalm, 3, couldn’t keep quiet and was eventually removed from the hearing. For its part, Saint sat quietly next to his friend Remi. Both appeared on the screen of the program and they looked amused and embarrassed; Saint laughed behind his mask.

In the end, Saint stayed with her friend Remi inside the recording set.

Then the time came when Kim gave the interviewer a minifacial, with their Skkn products, a moment that was very funny both for them and for the public. Of course, little Saint also had fun and you could see his happiness despite the mask. “Saint, am I doing a good job?” her mother asked as she massaged Fallon’s face and he joked about asking the boy for “help”.

The daughters of the famous: North, 9 years old, and Chicago, 4, did not attend Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but they were present at one point during the interview. They appeared in a video where they are seen dancing, while their mother calls them “performers”.

Kanye West’s ex-partner pointed out that after the recent recital they gave in Chicago, the youngest of her daughters was excited because she loved that “everyone applauded her”. There she found that the love of entertainment comes from the family.

During the interview, several details and epic moments of the children of the famous were revealed, but what was recorded for history and in the memory of social network users was the reprimand he gave his son in full live program. That scene has been experienced by many in her homes.