Kim Kardashian tells the details and her emotion about her “inspiring” visit to a juvenile center

kim kardashian He put his heart out to share his experience visiting the youth center in California on Wednesday.

“Last week I had the most educational and inspiring visit to Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Los Angeles, my first time visiting a youth center”, the 41-year-old reality star said on Instagram.

Related news

“I was really impressed by the young people I had the opportunity to spend time with”the Skims founder wrote.

“They were so brave in sharing their stories with me about their upbringing of abuse, neglect, foster care and feeling unloved, which ultimately led to some terrible decisions that got them to where they are now in life.”said the mother of four.

Kardashian expressed that she felt “so sad and angry” Y “also impressed with the responsibility they were taking for their lifestyle and the crimes they committed.”

“They were being mentored by the dedicated and committed parole officers and men of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition,” his post read, adding “as these young men are reimagining their lives, it is up to us as a community to reimagine meaningful help for support them. ”