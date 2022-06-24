Kim Kardashian reveals her secret to taking time for herself

kim kardashian She is one of the celebrities with the most impact on television and attending to her activities as a cosmetics entrepreneur and her family leaves her with little time to dedicate herself and pamper herself.

In an interview for “People”, the star of “The Kardashians” is the mother of North, nine years old; Saint, of six; Chicago, four; and Psalm of three; and in her family dynamics it is very accelerated, because most of the time someone needs her, so it is very difficult to make a space and “recharge”.

“If I’m going to get a massage, they’ll lie on my bed. My masseuse always feels really bad for me. On Mother’s Day she wrote me this card that was very nice saying they are always trying to jump on the table, someone always wants hugs. It is very true. I can’t get a massage in peace“.

But we already know that practically nothing is impossible for Kim Kardashian, so the socialite has a trick to take a break from her busy family dynamics, because “it is very rare that I can enter my room, lock the door and say ‘I need 20 minutes'”.

“I drop all the kids off at school and then drive home, I listen to the music I want to listen to and that is good for my mental health. I have a minute alone without making calls and that’s when I recharge. My training is before I leave them. I get up at 5:30 and my training is from 6 to 7, the kids get up at 7:05 am, “she detailed.

kim he knows that when everyone is home sometimes it gets chaotic, so he greatly appreciates his mornings before everyone wakes up “I can go out and work out and take a breather, an hour to myself, even if it’s with a trainer or whatever be. I still feel like I’m alone.”

