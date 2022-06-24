Kim Kardashian receives strong criticism for her accelerated weight loss

kim kardashian She has been in the news countless times throughout her life, and it can even be said that criticism is nothing new to her.

However, the 41-year-old woman returns to be the center of attention for the reactions he has provoked online, this time due to his recent weight loss.

Bragging about losing 16 pounds in just three weeks to get into a iconic Marilyn Monroe dress, Kardashian was then the subject of criticism. But the thing did not stop there.

Now, her weight loss has been described as rapid and unhealthy.

“I have more energy than ever. I’ve cut out a lot of sugar. I ate a lot of junk food. I didn’t even realize it. A lot of fried food. And it completely changed my lifestyle,” Kim K explained on ‘Today‘.

“I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everybody, why aren’t you going to lose this weight in a short period of time?

“For me it was like, ‘Okay, Christian bale he can do it for a role in a movie and that’s acceptable.’ Even Renee Zellweger I gained weight for a role. It’s the same for me.”

Kim Kardashian’s reaction to weight loss

However, the internet reaction to Kardashian’s weight loss has not been entirely positive.

“As someone who had an eating disorder for most of my life and my body dysmorphia ruining my life to this day, I think this family needs some serious help,” @barbscass wrote on Twitter.

“Literally? Like losing 21lbs in two months isn’t healthy or sustainable.”

Others joined in, some even said that this was a reason to ‘hate’ kardashian.

“Stop giving people like her a platform and visibility to spread such toxic lifestyles!” I wrote @castamere24.