Kim Kardashian looks slimmer than ever in a black spandex jumpsuit after fans notice a HUGE change in her shrinking build

KIM Kardashian has fans wondering if he will continue to lose weight after showing off his shrunken build during an appearance on the Tonight Show.

The reality star wore a black skintight jumpsuit that showed off her super skinny body.

The 41-year-old reality star admitted losing 21 pounds in just over a month amid her family’s fears of being “the skinniest she’s ever been.”

A short clip of her appearance was shared on an Instagram fan site, where her followers have expressed concern.

One wrote: “Ok she is tiiiiinnnyyyyyyyy now, this is not normal”.

Another added: “There is clearly something happening to her, she is literally skin and bones.”

HOW MUCH IS TOO MUCH?

Kim revealed that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic $ 5 million dress for the Met Gala.

He told Vogue on the red carpet: “I tried [the dress] turned on and did not fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’

“I had to lose 16 pounds today. It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to adapt [into] it. I haven’t eaten carbohydrates or sugar for about three weeks ”.

The reality star, famous for her hourglass curves, has since shocked fans with her petite build while attending events and on social media.

Kim admitted during a Today Show appearance this week that she lost even more weight after following an ultra-strict diet.

“I’m not trying to lose more weight, but I have more energy than ever.

“I eliminated so much sugar, a lot of junk food that I was eating, I didn’t even realize it. A lot of fried foods and I just completely changed my lifestyle, ”she said.

The Sun exclusively revealed that Kim’s family are concerned that she is losing too much weight and that she “barely sleeps.”

Friends and family are worried that the star – who is divorcing Kanye West – has gone too far.

“Kim looks great all the time, but she’s good at hiding how stressed she is,” an insider told The Sun.

“She juggles being a hands-on mom, her studies, the high-pressure shooting schedule, and she’s always ready for the idea of ​​Kanye making another vent.

“She’s having a lot of fun with Pete, but the journey is taking its toll and she barely sleeps. Everyone is worried that she is exhausted ”.

Kim’s drastic weight loss has been a topic of fans and reddit boards.

One critic said, “You’re not feeding yourself.”

Another critic added: “So skinny”.

A third critic said: “You are such a small goddess.”

Kim also showed off her tiny waist at an SKNN launch dinner.

In a video posted in her Instagram Stories, the Hulu star posted a full body in an Instagram video wearing a gorgeous white dress.

FOLLOW THE EX OF PETE?

Some fans have speculated that Kim’s weight loss is the result of trying to keep up with her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s long list of skinny ex-girlfriends.

A fan has suggested that Kim’s weight loss may have to do with Pete’s exes which include the likes of Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and Pheobe Dynevor.

User wrote on Reddit: “Kim’s Weight Loss – A Theory”.

“I may be far from here, but I just realized that all of Pete’s exes are tiny. Like, incredibly skinny. Even for Hollywood. I wonder if Kim has noticed it too ”.

