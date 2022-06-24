Kim Kardashian launches a new skincare brand

Kim Kardashian in a Skims look (courtesy Skims)



Beauty news for Kim Kardashian. The entrepreneur’s brand, Skimsunveiled the launch of a new brand, Skkn by Kim, which will take care of the production of lotions and creams for the skin. In total there are nine products of Kardashian’s new corporate venture, namely a tonic, an exfoliant, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C8 serum, a face cream, an eye cream, oil drops and a night oil.

The products also include a toner that uses a double acid and enzymatic exfoliation through a blend of enzymes and witch hazel intended to reduce the appearance of pores and improve skin texture, and an exfoliant based on pomegranate and enzymes. pumpkin and oil drops, which promote skin radiance.

The line will be launched direct to consumer on a new platform that will also offer customers video tutorials both on how to use the products and to raise awareness on the importance of proper skin care. In August 2021 Kim Kardashian explained that she had temporarily closed her beauty line, Kkw beauty to make room for a new project. Which, in fact, has left now.

The first time that Kim Kardashian hinted at opening this business was following the agreement signed in June 2020 with Coty for the acquisition of 20% of the Kkw beauty e Kkw fragrance. Subsequently, according to the international press, Kim Kardashian filed a trademark application for Skkn by Kim with the American patent office in March 2021. (All rights reserved)