Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter’s birthday North West

Kim showed off her daughter’s makeup skills and had a big party in nature.

It was last June 15 when the socialite Kim Kardashian celebrated the birthday of her daughter, North West, and shared photos through Instagram to immortalize the moment.

“Happy birthday my baby, my best friend, my everything. There is no one like you! The most honest, creative, stupid girl with the best heart”, you could read in the publication

In her most recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the businesswoman told details about the celebration, which by the way, took place in the middle of nature.

According to Kim, the girl decided to celebrate with an anime theme, although she was not the only one, as she asked for a second party in the open, to experiment with her makeup talent.

“She does really good wounds and scars, she’s very good at it. She was taking classes, and she wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party.”

Kardashian revealed that North was doing makeup on her friends and family to recreate terrifying designs.

“I wanted it to be really creepy. He wanted mannequin heads, and there was a whole class. He taught his friends how to do special effects, wounds and scars ».

Although the socialite has not shared photos of this last party, Kourtney did post some images on her Instagram stories of the activities that took place at the event.

We have noticed that West has shown his interest in fantasy makeup on social networks, as he has already used his brothers to recreate terrifying characters.

