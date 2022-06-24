Kim Kardashian accused of COPYING Pete Davidson’s ex “skinny” style as fans spot “embarrassing” similarities

KIM Kardashian has been accused of copying the skinny style of Pete Davidson’s ex as fans spot “embarrassing” similarities.

Fans have also speculated that Kim, 41, lost weight in an attempt to “keep up” with Pete’s slim exes, 28.

5

On a popular Keeping Up With the Kardashians Reddit noticeboard, a user compared Kim’s new style to Pete Davidson’s ex-boyfriend Ariana Grande, 28.

The Redditor titled the bulletin board “It’s Really Embarrassing” and posted side-by-side photos of Kim and Grande wearing similar outfits while with their comedian boyfriend.

The singer wears a black dress with thigh-high neon yellow boots, while the founder of SKIMS wears a similar all-black dress with nearly identical boots, albeit neon green instead of yellow.

Kardashian fans rushed to the comment thread to give their take on the Hulu star’s apparent style bite of Grande.

One Redditor commented: “Stop it, it’s so fucking embarrassing.”

A second person added: “The fact that Pete is playing along is even more embarrassing.”

A third commentator wrote: “This is disturbing[y]. A single white woman type of shit. “

In the 1992 film Single White Female, a character becomes obsessed with her roommate as she slowly begins to copy the roommate’s appearance in a clumsy attempt to become just like her.

Other fans have expressed their embarrassment by commenting on things like “great crap” and “cringe”.

A Kardashian fan commented, “I knew Kim was going to lose a lot of weight since all of Pete’s exes are SMALL.”

‘KEEP UP’

Kim’s drastic weight loss has been the subject of much conversation among the Kardashians.

Followers of the 41-year-old recently speculated that she shed the pounds to keep up with her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s long list of skinny ex-girlfriends.

Kim revealed that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic $ 5 million dress for the Met Gala.

The reality star, famous for her hourglass curves, has since shocked fans with her petite build while attending events and on social media.

The Sun exclusively revealed that Kim’s family are concerned that she is losing too much weight and that she “barely sleeps.”

Amid speculation, a fan has suggested that Kim’s weight loss may have to do with Pete’s exes that include the likes of Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and Pheobe Dynevor.

User wrote on Reddit: “Kim’s Weight Loss – A Theory”.

“I may be far from here, but I just realized that all of Pete’s exes are tiny. Like, incredibly skinny. Even for Hollywood. I wonder if Kim has noticed it too ”.

Others agreed, with a text: “Yeah, he was with Ariana and that Kaia Gerber, so I thought he liked Kim? Then she got thinner.

“Which is a little sad because it’s her aspect that drags into the relationship, not her.”

Another person added: “You may be involved in something. Plus… he’s so skinny, maybe he’s trying to feel “smaller” to match him physically. “

A third fan posted: “Pete has been with skinny white women, he probably feels insecure he’s not his typical type.”

Earlier this month, an insider revealed that Kim’s family is concerned about how much weight she has lost.

“Kim looks great all the time, but she’s good at hiding how stressed she is,” the source told The Sun.

CONCERN ABOUT KIM

“She’s the thinnest I’ve ever been and barely sleeps. Her family knows a lot of this is her rebound from a very controlling marriage and her determination to show Kanye how much better she is without him.

But while before she was incredibly healthy and rested, she is now constantly jetlagged and finds it hard to adjust to workouts. I think Kim is really struggling, but she won’t admit it. “

The source continued: “She’s juggling being a hands-on mom, her studies, the high-pressure shooting schedule, and she’s always ready for the idea of ​​Kanye making another vent.

She’s having a lot of fun with Pete, but the journey is taking its toll and she barely sleeps. Everyone is worried that she is exhausted ”.

5

5