Khloé Kardashian takes True and Dream to surprise the firefighters with an ice cream

Khloé Kardashian took her daughter True and granddaughter Dream to surprise local firefighters with a sweet surprise earlier this week.

The reality star shared Instagram photos of the girls’ visit to thank local firefighters at the Los Angeles County 125 Fire Station on Friday.

“Talk about sweetness !!! It has been a tradition for girls to bring the brave and wonderful firefighters ice cream a couple of times a year, ”Kardashian wrote in the post, which included a video of the cousins ​​at the grocery store picking up ice cream. “They love to meet the firefighters and visit the fire station”,

Kardashian also released a video of the girls teaching two firefighters to dance to Meghan Trainor’s song “I Love Me”.

“Not only do the firefighters risk their lives for us every single day, but they start dancing pretty quickly. The girls wanted to show the firefighters their dance routine which they performed at their recital last weekend. “

Before their trip to station 125, the girls stopped to get ice cream from the shop. khloekardashian / Instagram

True, 4, looked sporty in a matching pink and yellow suit, while Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 5, wore a white tank top and black basketball shorts.

The “Kardashian” star included images of previous trips to Station 125. True, 4, he can be seen swinging a fire helmet, playing inside fire trucks, and posing with the fire hose.

True posed with the fire truck hose while visiting the local fire station. khloekardashian / Instagram

When Khloé, 37, isn’t spending time at the local fire station, it could be with her new boyfriend – a private equity investor – who she met through her older sister, Kim Kardashian.

Khloé is taking things calmly with her new boyfriend after her past tumultuous relationship. GC images

Sources told Page Six that the couple met at a dinner and Khloé is feeling “really good” about the budding romance.

The reality star shares her daughter True with NBA player Tristan Thompson, with whom she quit in December 2021 after learning she got another woman pregnant while the two were together. Meanwhile, Rob shares Dream with ex-boyfriend Blac Chyna, who struck a deal on their ongoing revenge porn case earlier this week.

