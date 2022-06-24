Kendall Jenner’s bikini is on trend

Summer is officially here and that only means one thing, it’s time to get the bikinis out of the closet. Influencers like Aurora Ramazzotti and Giulia De Lellis have already shown their first looks in a bathing suit. However, if we add the word bikini to celebrities, the same thing surely comes to mind: the Kardashians. The sisters live in beachwear throughout the twelve months of the year and now, in the summer, they are a source of inspiration for our looks. Among them, Kendall Jenner has become an expert at taking pictures in the mirror in a bikini and recently offered a reference of striped bikini that has already gone viral.

In summer it is common for one-piece swimsuits and bikinis to triumph with classic floral or animal prints. But also the geometric print of the lines is in trend summer 2022, as confirmed by Kendall Jenner on Instagram. This graphic seems to have become a faithful ally of the summer, and as it is the protagonist of all types of garments and accessories it is also fundamental in the swimwear lines.

The 26-year-old supermodel has built a real fashion image in just a few years. In addition to becoming an iconic model of her generation, parading on the most prestigious catwalks and participating in the biggest fashion campaigns, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister is a style icon in her own right. And just to welcome her summer with style, she showed herself in a shot on her Instagram profile with a striped costume. In front of the mirror, the supermodel wears a simple bikini model with colored stripes, in stretch fabric, perfect to combine with a black maxi shirt and a pair of flip flops. The top is an adjustable triangle bra with laces and front closure, while the bottom features a high, high-cut waist, perfect for enhancing her long legs. To complete the summer look, the American supermodel opted for a baseball cap in green.

