Kendall Jenner reappears after her breakup in a small beach look | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The model caused a stir by modeling a skimpy striped swimsuit.

After two years of two years of dating, sources close to the Kardashian family confirmed that Kendall Jenner and David Booker have ended their relationship. The model avoided depression due to lovesickness and took advantage of this moment to escape to Malibu accompanied by her best friends.

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister was captured by paparazzi walked to the edge of evil in a lavender bathing suit and a tiny shortsHowever, hours later the 26-year-old supermodel shared a couple of images on social networks in which she looked spectacular modeling a striped beach look.

Through a carousel of photos on Instagram, Kylie Jenner’s sister published what would be her “revenge outfit”showing off her worked figure in a small striped bikini in earth colors and a sports cap.

The publication already exceeds 5 million “likes” and thousands of comments in which his followers applauded the beauty of the model and star of reality show. It was yesterday that a source close to the couple confirmed to the site Entertainment Tonight how much Kendal Jenner and Devin Booker ended their relationship because both were “on different paths”, also pointing out that the breakup was not necessarily definitive.

The member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan would have been in a relationship for just over two years, with the star of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, and even just a couple of weeks ago they were seen together during the long-awaited wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker from a luxurious stay in Italy.