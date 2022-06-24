Kendall Jenner reappears after her breakup in a small beach look | Lifestyle

June 23, 2022

The model caused a stir by modeling a skimpy striped swimsuit.

After two years of two years of dating, sources close to the Kardashian family confirmed that Kendall Jenner and David Booker have ended their relationship. The model avoided depression due to lovesickness and took advantage of this moment to escape to Malibu accompanied by her best friends.

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister was captured by paparazzi walked to the edge of evil in a lavender bathing suit and a tiny shortsHowever, hours later the 26-year-old supermodel shared a couple of images on social networks in which she looked spectacular modeling a striped beach look.

