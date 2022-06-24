Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker broke up after the Kravis wedding

Kendall Jenner she would be single again. For weeks now, there has been talk of a profound crisis between the model And Devin Bookerspotted happy and in love on the occasion of the wedding that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (now known as “Kravis”) celebrated in Portofino on May 22 in front of friends, relatives and, of course, family Kardashian in full force starting with mom Kris Jenner and then moving on to Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian And Kylie Jenner (Cathlyn Jenner, on the other hand, appears not to have been invited).

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What happened to this couple in such a short time to date is not known, even according to what was reported by a source a ET: «Kendall he feels as if they have taken different paths ”, since with diametrically opposed life projects. A “sentimental distance” that would emerge during the days of celebration that accompanied the wedding of the Kravis.

Kendall Jenner and the fiance they would take a break to see if there is still a future together for their couple, taking advantage of this “apart” time to focus on themselves and what they really want from life. «The wedding of Kourtney put things into perspective, ”explained a source a US Weekly before specifying that the former couple is “still super friends and mutually supportive.” The farewell between Kendall and Devin (after two years of love) so it may not yet be final although this forced break has now put a big question mark on the possibility of a continuation of the relationship between the 26-year-old model friend of Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid and the 25-year-old NBA player.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kendall has not yet commented on the news of the breakup with Booker and he probably never will since since the days of his affair with Harry Styles he has always tried to keep his private life as secretive as possible and this despite most of his family becoming popular thanks to the love affairs and sentimental dramas that have been told to us for years in the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians (today returned with The Kardashians).

“No offense to my older sisters, but I think Kylie and I had the opportunity to see our sisters publicly go through marriages, relationships and breakups, ”the supermodel said during a reunion of KUWTK. “Not exposing private life too much was a personal choice we made from an early age. I think this makes my life a lot easier and our relationships better. ”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io