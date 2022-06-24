Kendall Jenner adds a new sentimental failure

The list of famous ex-boyfriends of Kendall Jenner is long (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner could have ended her two-year relationship with Devin Booker and this new emotional setback for one of the protagonists of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” would add another man’s name to her list of exes.

Being only 26 years old, the model has managed to be world famous and has a significant financial fortune due to the wealth of the Kardashians, which is a millionaire. Thus, Kendall fulfills all the topics so that she does not lack suitors: young, beautiful, rich and famous.

Of course, her successful career is undeniable and she works for it, not her family. The fact is that, despite being a “candy” for many singles who are also famous like her, the top model does not finish curdling with any of her partners and drags a long list of love failures.

The American press assures that the NBA player, Devin Booker, and she have just cut after two years together. According to E!, the break is by mutual agreement and has occurred after going through a crisis that they have not been able to overcome, Kendall has been the first to ask her partner for space and time.

It’s all really recent according to the informant: “Kendall and Devin have been through a rough patch and decided to split up a week and a half ago.”. If things don’t work out, Kendall goes back to being single once again.

In Jenner’s love resume we have some of the most desired men on the planet like Harry Styles. The singer and former member of One Direction was with Kendall in 2014, when the press first caught them having a romantic dinner in California.

The official kiss came in 2015 aboard a luxurious yacht but then the love vanished and a friendship remained that they still maintain today. That same year Kendall had a flirtation with Nick Jonasanother successful singer belonging to the Jonas Brothers, although his was nothing serious.

A few months later, in March 2016, Kendall began dating Jordan Clarkson, a professional athlete for the Cleveland Cavaliers. We could see them at Coachella and also partying in Malibu but, after having a great time together, the love disappeared.

That same 2016 Kendall dated who is now the father of Rihanna’s baby, Asap Rocky. Months passed and in April 2017 we could see them very close and tender at Coachella, a festival that Kendall never misses. They also posed together at the Met gala after the summer but things didn’t pan out and they said that theirs “hadn’t been anything serious.”

In the summer of 2017, NBA player Blake Griffin He was seen with Kendall after breaking up with Brynn Cameron (mother of his children) and in 2018 she sued him for a child support issue and blamed Kendall for their separation. Blake and Jenner’s relationship did not go ahead because he moved to another state.

When Blake left, Kendall was seen kissing Gigi Hadid’s brother Anwarthey were friends with benefits but theirs ended in the summer of that same year when Kendall got involved with Ben Simmons.

In May 2019 everything ended and “Bendall”, as their fans called them, were history. Kendall had, for the first time in many years, a few months of singleness and calm until in 2020 she was related to Devin Booker and until today, two years of relationship, which could have come to an end for her. Maybe it’s time for Kendall Jenner to stop jumping from boyfriend to boyfriend and focus on herself whenever she feels like it, of course.

