Kate Moss really told what happened to Johnny Depp when he rolled down the stairs

Kate Moss revealed what really happened between her and Johnny Depp when they were on vacation in Jamaica.

Amid the ongoing libel trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-partner Amber Heard – which has entered its final week – Depp’s ex-girlfriend and British model Kate Moss took the stand virtually and testified via video call.

Depp filed the lawsuit against Heard over an op-ed he wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 in which he claimed to be “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”



Within minutes, Moss’s testimony contradicted claims made by Heard earlier in the trial: Heard had said that Depp had pushed the model down the stairs.

Questioned by Benjamin Chew about her relationship with Depp and their vacation in Jamaica, Moss said that they had left the room after a storm – Johnny in front of her – when “slid down the stairs” and “hurt his back.”



He said: “And I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and it hurt. And he (Depp) ran back to help me and took me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Moss’s name was first mentioned in the libel trial when Heard accused Depp of trying to hit his sister, Whitney, while she was at the top of a ladder.

She said: “I see my little sister with her back to the stairs and Johnny lunges at her and I don’t even wait. In my head I just instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs and I swing with him.”

The Aquaman actress’s reference to “Kate Moss and the stairs” refers to allegations she made during Depp’s libel case against The Sun in 2020.

Heard said: “He was about to push her down the stairs and the moment before that happened, I was reminded of the information I had heard that he pushed an ex-girlfriend – I think it was Kate Moss – down the stairs.”



However, testifying via video call, Moss insisted that Depp “He never pushed her, or kicked her, or threw her down the stairs.”

Her testimony lasted less than five minutes and the model was not questioned.



Moss, Depp’s ex-girlfriend, was mentioned by Heard, 36, earlier this month when she took the stand, while recounting an alleged altercation with Depp in which her sister, Whitney Henriquez, was also present, which occurred in March 2015. .

While reviewing a scene of abuse that, he said, he lived with Depp, Heard said he was aware that his former partner had used physical violence against the model while they were a couple. As she recounted an alleged violence between them on a staircase, she said: “I just instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs in my head.”



Moss and Depp met at Cafe Tabac, a popular New York establishment, in 1994, according to People magazine. By then, the 31-year-old actor had ended his relationship with Winona Ryder. The British model was 20.

Moss and Depp’s relationship ended in 1998 after four years of romance.