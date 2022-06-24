Jürgen Damm, first to welcome Néstor Araujo to América

The Mexican defender met Jürgen Damm upon arrival at a hotel south of CDMX, with whom he will visit the ‘Nido del Águila’ this Friday

MEXICO — The Mexican defender Nestor Araujo He arrived this Thursday in Mexico City to finalize his pass to the Americaafter having played in the last four seasons with the Celta Vigo.

The central defender, who was on vacation at the beach, arrived in the country’s capital to close the last details of the contract with the feathered team.

Araujo He arrived in the capital of the country accompanied by his partner and later they left in a van, heading to a hotel in the south, where he met his colleague Jurgen Dammwho greeted him warmly before agreeing to go together this Friday to the ‘Eagle’s Nest’ in Coapa.

The national team will present the medical tests with the azulcrema team, to specify the last requirement of his return to the country.

Néstor Araujo arrived in Mexico to close his incorporation to América. ESPN

Nestor Araujo He will fight for the starting position in defense against elements like Bruno Valdez and Sebastián Cáceres. Bruno has been linked in recent days with the Juarez team, but this signing has not materialized.

According to the media Lighthouse of Vigo from Spain, the America will pay four million dollars for Nestor Araujothree of those millions in a single exhibition, while the other million will be paid for objectives.

Nestor Araujo added four years in Celta Vigo and became one of the important players in the Spanish team, his transfer surprised the Iberian media, due to the regularity he had under the command of coach ‘Chacho’ Coudet.

The Mexican defender, trained in the Blue Crosswent to Europe to look for a place in the Celta Vigo and gain confidence in the Mexican National Team. Currently, the defender is one of the players who is frequently called by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino and several Liga MX teams approached the footballer to seek his services.

Nestor Araujo He is 30 years old and his last team in Liga MX was Santos, the team that catapulted him to Spain.