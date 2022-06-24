Johnny Depp’s lawyer is called “wonder woman” for this action with an older adult
(CRHoy.com) LJohnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, was dubbed “Wonder Woman” after helping an elderly man who suffered a medical emergency during a flight.
According to witnesses, as well as an airline representative told TMZ, during an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York, VAsquez rushed to help a 70-year-old passenger who fell to the ground as he passed her and hit his head. in full flight, at 40 thousand feet.
“Passengers say that Camille contacted her brother-in-law, a doctor, and heHe began to walk her through the steps to check if the man was having a heart attack or a brain bleed from the fall. Camille’s bodyguard took off his Apple watch to monitor the passenger’s heart rate.
Until a surgeon who was on board arrived, who stepped forward to replace the lawyer and her guard. For this action,One of the flight attendants named Camille “Wonder Woman” and gave him 2 bottles, one of Merlot and one of champagne.
The medium reveals that the plane returned to Los Angeles and upon landing, the older adult was conscious.
