Johnny Depp surprises his fans with a new look

Definitely from 2018 to here the life of the actor

Johnny Depp

it has been anything but easyon the one hand because of the long arguments after the divorce from his ex-wife Amber Heard, the fact that Disney and Warner decided to withdraw him from the Fantastic Beasts franchises and

Pirates of the Caribbean

.

Which fortunately ended in Depp being declared

innocent of defamation

winner of the trial and even the muses of art already smiled at him with

more than five film projects

; what surely He has taken the opportunity not only to go on tour with his band to the United Kingdom, but also to change his look.

Depp appears with a new look and sets fire to social networks

Last Sunday, June 19, Depp was seen at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland.where he and his band performed after a UK tour alongside musician Jeff Beck, where he lent himself to various photos with fans.

In them he appears with a new look or well, not so new, let’s say more attached to his usual appearance: ungainly, bohemian, with necklaces, rolled-up shirt, vest, hat, sunglasses, countless bracelets and his characteristic smile.

Although what did stand out as a novelty was that he decided to remove his mustache and dyed his hair a light brown that gives him a much more youthful appearance.

Likewise, this will serve as a preamble to present their new album, which after starting to work with Beck in 2019, the duo will finally release his new album 18, on July 15 with thirteen singles covering songs of groups like Motown, The Beach Boys, John Lennon, The Velvet Underground, Killing Joke, among others.

What could undoubtedly begin to be the beginning of a much more relaxed and fruitful time for Depp in every way, especially now that his friends like Robert Downey Jr. and Nicolas Cage have extended an open letter to him to collaborate on projects.