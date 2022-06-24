“Johnny Depp is not capable of hurting anyone”, reveals his first wife to whom he would have been unfaithful

Johnny Depp continues to attract attention, despite the fact that the libel suit against Amber Heard ended a few weeks ago. His first wife Lori Anne Alissoncame to declare publicly that it was impossible that her ex-husband had incurred physical abuse.

“I would never lay a hand on a woman and she is not capable of hurting anyone,” he commented. Lori Anne Alisson in statements collected MDZEven though their marriage didn’t last long.

Johnny Depp and Anne Alisson They married in 1983 and, just two years later, they divorced and went their separate ways. An alleged infidelity of the Golden Globe-winning actor ended their marriage union.

Johnny Depp appears on TikTokAP

Apparently, Johnny Depp would have cheated on his ex-wife with the actress Sherilyn Fenn. They even announced that they were in a romantic relationship. Their courtship lasted three years: from 1985 to 1988.

The words of Lori Anne Alisson also join those who pronounced Kate Moss during the court process. The famous actress affirmed that she was never attacked by Johnny Depp after being thrown down a flight of stairs. That testimony contradicted the statements of Amber Heard.

Amber Heard must pay 10 million dollars for damages to Johnny Depp

The popular jury ruled in Fairfax that Amber Heard must pay up to 10 million dollars in damages to Johnny Depp. An amount that, as mentioned by his lawyerElain Bredehoftthe actress can not assume.

Meanwhile, both try to rebuild their lives. Amber Heard She is in the Hamptons, out of the public eye after giving her first post-trial interview.

For its part, Johnny Depp lives a stage of euphoria after the verdict of the jury. He has recently been seen in Europe and even in a concert performing as a musician.

All the partners of Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp, in addition to being married to Lori Anne Alisson and Amber HeardHe had several romantic relationships: Sherilyn Fenn (1985-1988), Winona Ryder (1990-1993), Kate Moss (1994-1998) and vanessa paradis (1998-2012).

He was recently linked to his possible lawyer, camille vasquez. However, the lawyer was recently seen with her boyfriend in an event with several media outlets.