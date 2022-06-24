Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck release song together

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.24.2022 17:30:54





The actor Johnny Depp and musician Jeff Beck have shared a version of Caroline, No. by The Beach Boys from their forthcoming collaborative album, 18.





Johnny Depp

The single, which is an instrumental version of The Beach Boys’ original, was accompanied by a music video of Beck and his band performing the song to an appreciative live audience, though Depp was understandably absent from the music video. The couple is set to release a collaborative album called ’18’ next month on July 15 after three years of recording.

Depp made headlines on May 29 when he made a surprise appearance at Beck’s show in Sheffield. He went on to join Beck onstage at a handful of other concerts despite awaiting the verdict in his libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard at the time, leading to the album’s announcement earlier this month.

The pair also released a version of Venus In Furs by the Velvet Underground with the album announcement, along with a statement from the two artists. “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We were joking about how we felt like 18 again, so that also became the title of the album,” Beck said of his partner.

Depp added: “It’s an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I now have the privilege to call my brother.”

Depp thanked fans for their support in a social media message after winning his libel trial against his ex-wife Heard earlier this month on June 1, when a jury found that Heard had defamed her ex-husband when wrote a 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic violence.

Depp has announced a European tour next summer with his band Hollywood Vampires, which features Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen.

DAG​