Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and their two weddings | marriage | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | FAME

The couple went from love to hate with strong accusations.

Johnny Depp’s new look after winning trial to Amber Heard

Amber Heard’s test against Johnny Depp that the jury never saw

From love to hate. Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard Before fighting hard and media battles in the courts of the United States, they loved each other. The couple had an intense love story that they celebrated with two weddings in style.

The actor, who gave life to Jack Sparrow, from Pirates of the Caribbean, has won the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, who must pay a millionaire sum. However, now we are going to remember the best moments they had as a couple.

Depp and Amber Heard met on the set of the movie “The Rum Diary” (“Diary of a seducer”) in 2011 and the attraction between the two was immediate. The relationship began shortly after, despite the fact that she had a partner and he was together with Vanessa Paradis and her two children. In 2013 they made their relationship public and in 2015 they got married. To continue; the details.

WHAT WERE THE TWO WEDDINGS OF JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD?

When Johnny Depp and Amber Heard decided to go public with their relationship in 2013, the actress wore a spectacular engagement ring and two years later they gave each other the day and twice.

“We completed each other on many levels, but what attracted me most was his love of the blues. She is very cultured. She’s an avid reader as much as I am, so we connect on that too, she’s also brilliant and beautiful.”commented at that time the actor of ‘The young scissorhands’.

First wedding in Los Angeles

The first wedding, which was civil, was held on February 3, 2015 in a private ceremony at the actor’s home in Los Angeles. The link was in a mansion built in 1929 and named ‘Condelet House’. The couple wanted an intimate ceremony, which was attended by celebrities such as Mandy Moore, Marilyn Manson and Steven Tyler.. The actor’s children, Jack and Lily, also attended. The decor was set in the 80’s.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard married in February 2015 and lived through a stormy marriage that lasted 15 months (Photo: Giuseppe Cacace / AFP)

Second wedding in the Caribbean

Lhe religious wedding was held on a Caribbean island called ‘Little Hall’s Pond Cay’, which is owned by Depp in The Bahamas. The link was more informal. It was held on the sand, by the sea in an idyllic setting, adorned with white roses and a small tent covered with sails to protect from the sun. The guests had to arrive by boat or seaplane, so there are not many photos on the link. The actress wore a floor-length veil and a stunning white dress. Depp was wearing a white tuxedo and black pants, matching her young son. On this occasion, Lily, Depp’s daughter decided not to go to this link because she did not have a good relationship with Amber.

END OF THE MARRIAGE OF JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD IN THE MIDST OF THE CONTROVERSY

After 15 months of marriage, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard separated at the beginning of 2017. Already in 2016, the “Aquaman” actress had assured that the film director also had a serious problem with alcohol and drug addiction, for which, he maintained, during the marriage suffered physical and psychological violence.

That year, TMZ released a video of Depp allegedly throwing a glass of wine at Heard in the middle of a violent argument in the kitchen of their Los Angeles apartment. In addition, the actress showed her bruised face on the cover of People magazine. MORE DETAILS HERE.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE PENTHOUSE WHERE JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD LIVED?

After the verdict in favor of Johnny Depp, considering that he was the victim of defamation by his ex-wife Amber Heard, who wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she defined herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”, the eyes of the world continued on both celebrities, but no longer in the trial that lasted several weeks, but in everything related to them. That was how he got to know fate of the house they shared in their brief marriage.

It turns out that as soon as the ruling of the legal battle was known, the penthouse was put up for sale. Its value is nothing more and nothing less than US $ 1.76 millionaccording to the website of real estate agent Douglas Elliman, in charge of the transaction. MORE DETAILS HERE.