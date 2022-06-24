James “Whitey” Bulger, the most inspiring criminal in Hollywood

Reality surpasses fiction. Although the phrase is a common place, the story of this criminal who lived between crime and prison from a very young age is not common. This motivated many producers and writers to be interested in Burgler’s movements to incorporate him into their stories, since his lifestyle, his family, his relationships and his way of operating made him one of the most wanted criminals in the United States. for years, becoming on the most wanted list, ranking second in importance, below Osama Bin Laden himself.

Early years of his criminal life

It would be infamous to claim that James Joseph Bulger Jr. who was born on September 3, 1929, in Dorchester, Massachusetts, was destined to be as strong as he proved during his lifetime. He died at the hands of another criminal while being admitted to a new high security prison at the age of 89, his death was cruel and ruthless (September 3, 1929 – October 30, 2018). He was one of six children of an Irish Catholic marriage and his family was an important part of his criminal life.

He received the nickname Whitey for his white and blonde hair. She grew up in public housing in South Boston. His father worked as a longshoreman, while Whitey was a troublemaker as a child, even living out a childhood fantasy of running away with the circus when he was just 10 years old.

whitey bulger
Whitey Bulger on Alcatraz during his life in prison

The first time Whitey Bulger was arrested, he was 14 years old; he was charged with petty theft, but from that point on his criminal record continued to climb. In his youth, he was arrested for theft, forgery, assault, battery and armed robbery and spent five years in a juvenile reformatory. Upon his release, he joined the Air Force, where he served in the military assault jail before being arrested for AWOL. However, he received an honorable discharge in 1952.

By 1975, Bulger had been involved in seven murders with varying levels of malevolence or interest. Such was his behavior in the face of questioning that he was finally recruited to become an FBI informant. But the arrangement worked better for Bulger than it did for the feds: he bribed his handler and allegedly used his information to eliminate another informant.

