James “Whitey” Bulger, the most inspiring criminal in Hollywood

Reality surpasses fiction. Although the phrase is a common place, the story of this criminal who lived between crime and prison from a very young age is not common. This motivated many producers and writers to be interested in Burgler’s movements to incorporate him into their stories, since his lifestyle, his family, his relationships and his way of operating made him one of the most wanted criminals in the United States. for years, becoming on the most wanted list, ranking second in importance, below Osama Bin Laden himself.

Early years of his criminal life

It would be infamous to claim that James Joseph Bulger Jr. who was born on September 3, 1929, in Dorchester, Massachusetts, was destined to be as strong as he proved during his lifetime. He died at the hands of another criminal while being admitted to a new high security prison at the age of 89, his death was cruel and ruthless (September 3, 1929 – October 30, 2018). He was one of six children of an Irish Catholic marriage and his family was an important part of his criminal life.

He received the nickname Whitey for his white and blonde hair. She grew up in public housing in South Boston. His father worked as a longshoreman, while Whitey was a troublemaker as a child, even living out a childhood fantasy of running away with the circus when he was just 10 years old.

Whitey Bulger on Alcatraz during his life in prison

The first time Whitey Bulger was arrested, he was 14 years old; he was charged with petty theft, but from that point on his criminal record continued to climb. In his youth, he was arrested for theft, forgery, assault, battery and armed robbery and spent five years in a juvenile reformatory. Upon his release, he joined the Air Force, where he served in the military assault jail before being arrested for AWOL. However, he received an honorable discharge in 1952.

By 1975, Bulger had been involved in seven murders with varying levels of malevolence or interest. Such was his behavior in the face of questioning that he was finally recruited to become an FBI informant. But the arrangement worked better for Bulger than it did for the feds: he bribed his handler and allegedly used his information to eliminate another informant.

Fall and admission to prison

Following the testimony in court before the Grand Jury of his former partner Kevin Weeks, US prosecutors charged Whitey Bulger with 19 murders and 31 crimes related to his criminal organization such as drug trafficking, extortion, money laundering and possession of weapons, for which he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Bulger had been an FBI informant since 1975, but the FBI was unaware that he was a local boss of the Boston Irish mob and had misled them on several occasions. He was also the brother of a former president of the Massachusetts Senate, William Bulger.

Bulger, who used a wheelchair at the time, was found dead in his cell on October 30, 2018, at the age of 89. He was killed by one of his new cellmates at Hazelton Prison within a day of his arrival after being transferred.

Bulger on the day of his transfer to his last prison

He spent 16 years on the FBI’s most wanted list.which he went on to lead when an elite US Navy commando executed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

He was captured in 2011 in Santa Monica, California, and put on trial in 2013 where he was found guilty of 31 charges, including extortion and money laundering. He was sentenced to two life sentences plus five years.

Bulger, he’s been successful in his escape plan for years. He had left safe deposit boxes with cash scattered across the country, during this time he met his girlfriend Catherine Greig and used false identities wherever they went, avoiding tracking by the authorities.

A $2 million reward was posted for his arrest, and as the search dragged on for years, he rose to No. 2 on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list, behind only the mastermind of 9/11. September, Osama bin Laden.

Investigators’ big chance to catch him came after a former neighbor who moved to Iceland saw a report about the search for Bulger and Greig on television and recognized them as the couple who would help her care for an abandoned cat in the neighborhood where he lived. “A cat got me captured,” Bulger later complained.

He was convicted in 2013 for his role in 11 murders, as well as extortion and money laundering. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

His brother Billy, who had been head of the Massachusetts state senate for 17 years, never attended his trial.

Catherine Grieg, 67, is in the low-level Federal Correctional Institution, Waseca, in Minnesota after she was convicted of helping Bulger remain a fugitive for so many years. She is scheduled to be released on September 29, 2020, according to US Bureau of Prisons records.

A novel details his life: BlackMass

Bulger’s story has been told in detail by Dick Lehr and Gerard O’Neill in BlackMass. This novel turned out to be so exciting that Johnny Depp himself agreed to work in the role of Whitey and carry out such an engaging personality on the big screen.

Summary of Black Mass

John Connolly and James ‘Whitey’ Bulger had grown up together on the streets of an Irish neighborhood in Boston. Decades later, in the mid-1970s, they met again. By this time, Connolly had become a major figure in the Boston FBI office and ‘Whitey’ had become the godfather of the Irish mob. In exchange for information to take down the Italian mob, ambitious John Connolly offered Bulger protection and they struck a deal whereby the FBI office would look the other way for any crime except murder.

Thanks to this pact, Bulger was able to calmly continue with his many criminal activities and businesses, such as robbery, extortion, loan sharking and drug trafficking. Before long, the agreement was restated to include murder as well, as long as the person killed was the right one. The matter would end up becoming the most important corruption case in the history of the FBI. During the spring of 1988, the authors of this book began to investigate for ‘The Boston Globe’ the lives of Jim Bulger, ‘Whitey’, and his little brother, Billy. The Bulger brothers were, in many ways, the embodiment of social success. Although they had grown up in public housing in the populous and humble Irish neighborhood of South Boston, popularly known as the Southie, both had reached the pinnacle of their respective careers: ‘Whitey’ was the most powerful gangster in the city and Billy Bulger, the most influential politician in the state of Massachusetts. ‘Black Mass’ is a shocking story about organized crime and an exciting journalistic investigation into a case that shocked the entire American society, but also an illuminating story about the life of the Irish community in Boston and a moral fable about the abuses of can. Throughout the book, he plots the dilemma of what should and can be done in the fight against crime, and at what point do the unjustifiable begin to be justified, and human rights and civil liberties trampled underfoot.

Johnny Depp playing Whitey Bulger

Black Mass (Criminal Pact), the film about Whitey Bugler

The film based on the novel written by Dick Lehr and Gerard O’Neill, BlackMass shows one of Depp’s transformations into an impressive characterization of the criminal: appears with platinum hair, light eyes and a deep voice, far from what we have seen in other roles.

“I found the evil in me a long time ago, and I have accepted it. We are old friends»Depp said in early September at the film’s premiere in Venice, Italy in 2015. “For a character like James Bulger, I think you just have to approach him as a human being”added the actor.

On that same occasion, the actor said that asked to meet with Bulger in prison (where he is serving two life sentences), but that he had declined the visit. He only had contact with his lawyer Jay Carney, who attended the filming on a couple of occasions. “He gave me a lot of confidence, because he said he could feel his old friend in what he was doing”Depp explained.

The movie was directed by Scott Cooper, with filming done primarily in Boston. Within the cast are also present Benedict Cumberbatch, Joel Edgerton, Dakota Johnson, and Kevin Baconamong others.

Depp’s intense physical transformation into the bald, blue-eyed mobster was created by his frequent collaborator Joel Harlowwho did four or five tests before finalizing the look. “I thought it was very, very important to look as Jimmy Bulger as humanly possible. My eyes are black. The blue contacts were hand painted because they needed to be penetrating.”said the actor.

Johnny Depp as Whitey Bulger

Inspiration for Hollywood

Burgler’s criminal life has been portrayed or has been the inspiration for actors on several occasions.

Frank Costello’s character (played by Jack Nicholson) in Martin Scorsese’s 2006 film The Departed is loosely based on Bulger’s personality, although the film’s plot is adapted from the 2002 Hong Kong film Hellish Affairs.

In the 21st episode of the 11th season of the television series Law & Order, entitled “Brother’s Keeper”, certain plot details are inspired by Bulger’s criminal career. Specifically, a criminal of Irish heritage is shown who has a secret working relationship with the FBI through a childhood friend in the agency.

Showtime television series Brotherhoodabout two Irish-American brothers on opposite sides of the law, was inspired by the relationship between Whitey and Billy Bulger, although the series is not set in Boston but in nearby Providence, Rhode Island.

in the tv series Rizzoli & Islesreleased in 2010, the character of Paddy Doyle, an Irish-American mobster who is the biological father of the main character, Maura Isles, is based on a romanticized vision of Bulger.

In the first season of the Showtime series Ray Donovanthe character of Patrick “Sully” Sullivan, played by James Woods, is loosely based on Bulger.

The 2013 TV drama The Blackliststarring James Spader, about a career criminal who turns to work with the FBI on his own terms was inspired by Bulger’s story.

