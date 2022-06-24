Interceptor, movie by Elsa Pataky on Netflix: review and cameo by Chris Hemsworth



The Spanish actress has returned to action cinema with ‘Interceptor’, the most watched film on the streaming platform



Produced by her husband Chris Hemsworth, who makes a cameo, it receives harsh criticism and a low score in specialized media: “Intense and forgettable”

stranger things Y entrevías are, at the moment, the english-speaking and non-english-speaking seriesrespectively, more Netflix views. But in the movies section, number one is Interceptor.

The Elsa Pataky action moviewhich means your return to the screen after four years away and dedicated to caring for her familyand in which her husband, Chris Hemsworth, makes a small cameo, tops the Netflix movie ranking in the week of May 30 to June 4After accumulating more than 35 million hours of viewing.

Bearing in mind that the film lasts one hour and 39 minutes, it is estimated that it could have been seen by more than 22 million viewers around the world.

Interceptor doubles the audience of the second most watched movie on Netflix, A perfect pairing (14.4 million views), in a top 3 that completes The Amazing Spider-Man.

Elsa Pataky, a feminist heroine who tries to stop a nuclear attack

Interceptor this written and directed by newcomer Matthew Reilly and the veteran screenwriter Stuart Beatty (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Collateral).

The 45-year-old Spanish actresswho already had experience in action movies, for movies like Fast & Furious 5 either Snakes in the plane, interprets in Interceptor to Lt. J. J. Collinsthe “last in a remote missile defense base, which wages the battle of his life against terrorists who point 16 stolen nuclear weapons at the United States”according to the Netflix synopsis.

The Pataky’s enemy in fiction he is charismatic and corrupt Alexander KesselLuke Braceya former US Army intelligence agent willing to carry out his plan at any cost.

The film also launches a feminist messageSince the protagonist heroine carries a past of abuse by a superior, a war hero who he left her for a time outside the army.

what the critics say

The new movie of Elsa Patakyin which the actress is compared to a “Steven Seagal as a female”this sweeping the public but the critics have defenestrated it. The portal Rotten Tomatoes gives it a score of 44% out of 100 (and 25% in the votes of the audience). In metacritic get a scrape pass (score of 51), while users of this website give it a 4.1 out of 10. And in IMDB receives a rating of 4.1 out of 10.

“As intense as it is forgettable; implausible and monotonous”, says the specialized Spanish media Espinoff. elsa patakand alone “She’s very convincing in the physical scenes, both when everything points to the presence of a stunt double and when she’s the one taking on those moments. When it is time to speak, it is better not to comment”Says the devastating criticism of this portal.

“It is torture. It’s like a bad episode of ‘JAG’ who dares to piece together his plot from the imminent annihilation of the American citizenry by sixteen Russian missiles stolen from a misuse of #MeToowrites the critic of the New York Post.

“It’s a movie full of clunky dialogue and questionable acting”, defines The Guardian. “It is difficult to recommend something so intentionally bad”, Decider sentence. His reference to MeToo is also criticized as “something forced”. “Failed Feminism in Action”, says one of the reviews on Youtube.

Other means, such as cinemaniaThey save her like a B-movie “resounding and entertaining”. “It is little, yes, but it has its point.” as they say to NIUS genre-loving viewers who have already seen it, “It’s one of those movies that we ‘geeks’ love, that are cool because they’re so bad”.

Interceptor is on its way to becoming, well, one of those movies that break audience records but end up on Netflix’s worst productions lists. A recent example is 365 daysthe Polish film that tells the story of a woman kidnapped by a mafia boss who has 1 year to fall in love with him.

The cameo of an unrecognizable Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth (Thor ), husband and father of Elsa Pataky’s three children -India Rose, Sasha and Tristan-, was the one who encouraged the actress to make this filmas she herself told in an interview.

australian actor produces the tape and also makes a small cameoin which it appears with a unrecognizable look. He comes out in the middle of the movie like Ted, a private electronics salesman, with long hair, horn-rimmed glasses and a tracksuit, that help the protagonist throughout his odyssey.

This is not the first time that Pataky and Hemsworth have met on screen. The actress who rose to fame in Spain in the series Afterclass He participated in 2014 in the saga of Thorreplacing Natalie Portman when she was in Hong Kong attending to another work commitment.

Y in 2018 they starred in their first film together, 12Strong, war film centered on afghanistan war: