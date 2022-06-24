Inside Kim Kardashian’s over-the-top SKKN launch dinner with a $ 22.5,000 sushi meal after she was beaten for “flaunting wealth”

KIM Kardashian celebrated the launch of his skincare brand SKKN with an over-the-top dinner.

The reality star and his pals from showbiz tucked into a $ 22.5,000 sushi meal after facing criticism for “flaunting his wealth.”

Posting to her Instagram stories, 41-year-old Kim took fans inside the lavish launch party for her new SKKN adventure.

The event was organized by celebrity favorite Nobu, a restaurant renowned for its expensive sushi.

The tableware matched the minimalist aesthetic of Kim’s new brand with crockery and napkins in stone colors.

Skin care products were even featured on the table along with candles and cacti.

Attendees sipped on cocktails made with Kendall Jenner’s tequila 818 and vitamin C ingredients, a nod to Kim’s new vitamin C serum

The SKKN boss herself dumbfounded a figure-hugging silver bandeau dress she wore with her platinum hair tied back into a braided ponytail.

She was accompanied by her nine-year-old daughter North, who paired her mother’s futuristic look with a shiny silver coat and silver sunglasses.

In one room, a cinema-sized screen played the new promotional video for SKKN, starring Kim.

‘WARM MY HEART’

It appears North was the only one of her four children, which she shares with her ex Kanye West, who came together for the party.

In a short speech at the dinner, Kim told her guests, “I know we are all so busy with our lives, but coming and spending the night with me and my daughter to celebrate the launch of SKKN really warms my heart.”

She revealed: “I was so, so nervous about this launch, I don’t know why.

“Starting something new and completely quitting my other beauty business and starting this one made me really nervous and scared and I loved that feeling of nervous energy.”

‘LOST SIGHT’

Since launching earlier this week, the SKKN brand has already faced criticism over its price.

Overall, the full collection, which includes a cleanser, toner, and exfoliator, comes in at a total of $ 673.

Some of the specialty products, including a hyaluronic acid serum and a night oil, cost $ 90 and $ 95 each respectively.

Kim described her new range as “prestige” in an interview with the New York Times, causing fans to dismiss it as “out of this world”.

On Twitter, one wrote: “$ 670? It better be super sized. Who the hell could afford it? “

Another chimed in: “You can buy all that stuff for under $ 100 with other brands. None of that stuff is special ”.

Despite the reaction, billionaire Kim argues that high prices are a “necessity” to obtain ingredients in products that “would not be missing”.

The formula seems to work for her, as Kim’s recommended package sold out less than 24 hours after becoming available online.

“We doubled our sales target in the first 20-30 minutes,” he told guests at his celebratory dinner.

However, some fans will also be shocked by the lavish celebrations for her product launch after Kim recently faced criticism for showcasing her wealth.

Fans snatched her up for bragging about her huge bank transfers and showing off her expensive designer clothes on social media as she continues to showcase her billionaire lifestyle.

