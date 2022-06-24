Indiana Jones 5, aims to be the last film of John Williams

“Right now I’m working on Indiana Jones 5, which Harrison Ford, who is a little younger than me, I think has said he it will be his last film. So I thought if Harrison can do it, maybe i can tooWith those words, John Williams has cast doubt on his retirement in an interview for the Associated Press. The composer of 90 yearsone of the most successful in history (52 Oscar nominations and five statuettes attest to this), hints that he could say goodbye to the world of cinema, although not to music.

“I don’t want to be categorical and close myself off. For example, I can’t play tennis, but I like to be able to think that one day I will be able to. But a movie like Star Wars is six months of work and at this point in my life that’s too long a commitment,” explains Williams. “It’s like cutting a stone on your desk. My younger colleagues are much faster with their computers, synthesizers and electronic equipment. But I look at what I’ve done and I’m quite pleased and proud, though like most, too I wish I had done better“.

StarWars. JurassicPark. Shark. Meetings in the third phase. ET Indiana Jones. Superman. Schindler’s list. Harry Potter. Could anyone really have done better? It’s hard to believe, but Williams remains humble as he looks at his work from a distance. “We live with examples like Beethoven and Bach who made monumental achievements that no one else has matched and that long before us. But still I admit that I feel lucky. thanks to the cinema I’ve been a songwriter for an audience of not millions of people, but billions.”

30 films with Spielberg and a wish

Indiana Jones 5 (of which there is already a Indy’s first image) will be his 30th film with Steven Spielberg, who also seems to say goodbye. “Whatever our relationship is – music, working with him or hanging out – I think we’ll always be together. We’re great friends and I know that neither would say no to the other”. Or to new projects? It remains to be seen, but Williams seems determined to take a step back in the film industry. Already focused on commemorative concerts and releases such as the A Gathering of Friends album, the author is eager to see what the new generations do:

“I’d love to be present in 100 years to see what people are doing then with film, sound and special, auditory and visual effects. I think there is a tremendous future. I can feel the enormous number of possibilities out there. Sure it’s quite an experience. I’d love to come back and see and hear it all.” Whether he’s there or not, retire or don’t retire, thank you for everything, master.

Source | APNews