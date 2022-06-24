In photos: from Natalia Oreiro’s golden corset to Natalie Portman’s sequins

Beyond seeing the finished work, premieres are always a good reason to get the best dresses and suits, share time with colleagues and show off in front of the flashes. After two years in which the industry suffered the consequences of the sanitary measures that were taken to curb the coronavirus pandemic, premieres are now proliferating, both local and international.

In recent days several events have coincided, including the premiere of Thor: Love & Thunder, which took place in Los Angeles. The Marvel film starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander and Matt Damon tells the story of Thor’s (Hemsworth) journey in search of inner peace.

Their retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Elegant, Chris Hemsworth arrives at the premiere of the film in which he stars at the El Capitan theatre, in Los Angeles
Elegant, Chris Hemsworth arrives at the premiere of the film in which he stars at the El Capitan theatre, in Los AngelesVALERIE MACON – AFP
Natalie Portman chose sequins and gold for the premiere of Thor: Love & Thunder
Natalie Portman chose sequins and gold for the premiere of Thor: Love & ThunderJordan Strauss – Invision
Chris Pratt, another of the stars who walked the carpet
Chris Pratt, another of the stars who walked the carpetVALERIE MACON – AFP
Tessa Thompson, with galactic style
Tessa Thompson, with galactic styleVALERIE MACON – AFP
Kieron L. Dyer combined the suit with some nice white sneakers
Kieron L. Dyer combined the suit with some nice white sneakersVALERIE MACON – AFP
Meanwhile, Karen Gillan opted for a dress with a floral motif
Meanwhile, Karen Gillan opted for a dress with a floral motifVALERIE MACON – AFP
Taika Waititi, one of the funniest on the red carpet
Taika Waititi, one of the funniest on the red carpetJon Kopaloff – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Too stuffy? Jaimie Alexander opted for a long dress and gloves to attend the premiere
Too stuffy? Jaimie Alexander opted for a long dress and gloves to attend the premiereJon Kopaloff – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

On the other side of the United States, in New York, The premiere of the fourth season of Westworld (HBOMax). After the explosive end of season 3, everything seems to indicate that there will be a time jump in history. Meanwhile, one of its creators, Lisa Joy, promised that new worlds will be seen. And actor Jeffrey Wright assured that the new season will delve into the relationship between technology and the struggle that his character will have when it comes to wanting to solve everything.

While some speculate what will happen this season with the character of Evan Rachel Wood, the actress was radiant with her colleagues EdHarris, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul and Ariana DeBose.

The two most recognized faces of this series that deals with the struggle between machines and human beings, Evan Rachel Wood and Ed Harris
The two most recognized faces of this series that deals with the struggle between machines and human beings, Evan Rachel Wood and Ed HarrisEvan Agostini – Invision
Westworld writer Lisa Joy between two talents: Min Jin Lee and Aaron Paul
Westworld writer Lisa Joy between two talents: Min Jin Lee and Aaron PaulEvan Agostini – Invision
Tessa Thompson poses with Evan Rachel Wood at the HBO Max fiction premiere
Tessa Thompson poses with Evan Rachel Wood at the HBO Max fiction premiereEvan Agostini – Invision
Luke Hemsworth, brother of Liam and Chris, with his wife Samantha
Luke Hemsworth, brother of Liam and Chris, with his wife Samantha Evan Agostini – Invision
James Marsden, a heartthrob who doesn't age
James Marsden, a heartthrob who doesn’t ageKENA BETANCUR – AFP
Ariana DeBose, glamorous red, one of the additions of the season
Ariana DeBose, glamorous red, one of the additions of the seasonJamie McCarthy – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Aurora Perrineau will also be part of this delivery
Aurora Perrineau will also be part of this deliveryKENA BETANCUR – AFP
Morningstar Angeline poses in her striking dress
Morningstar Angeline poses in her striking dressKENA BETANCUR – AFP
Jeffrey Wright, in a grape-colored suit
Jeffrey Wright, in a grape-colored suitEvan Agostini – Invision
Aaron Paul's total white, or rather Caleb
Aaron Paul’s total white, or rather CalebKENA BETANCUR – AFP
Emily Somers and Geordie Dylan pose on the red carpet
Emily Somers and Geordie Dylan pose on the red carpetKENA BETANCUR – AFP
Sajel Parekh Oelerich adds a spring touch to the event
Sajel Parekh Oelerich adds a spring touch to the eventKENA BETANCUR – AFP

From the other side of the Atlantic Ocean and with local talents it was the premiere of Saint Avoidthe Star+ fiction based on the novel by Tomás Eloy Martínez. The premiere took place at “Conecta Fiction Entertainment”, a meeting held in Toledo, Spain, from June 21 to 24.

The fiction is made up of seven chapters and will premiere on July 26 by the aforementioned streaming platform. Starring Natalia Oreiro and Darío Grandinetti -as Eva Perón and Juan Domingo Perón-the story will follow the story between the president and the actress, from the moment they met to the mysterious events surrounding what happened to the lifeless body of the person who used to be the first lady of Argentina.

With a pure smile, this is how Natalia Oreiro looked at the premiere of the fiction where she plays Evita
With a pure smile, this is how Natalia Oreiro looked at the premiere of the fiction where she plays EvitaCONNECT FICTION
Darío Grandinetti became Juan Domingo Perón
Darío Grandinetti became Juan Domingo Perón CONNECT FICTION
The protagonists pose at the premiere event that took place in Spain
The protagonists pose at the premiere event that took place in SpainCONNECT FICTION
Santa Evita premieres on the 26th of this month on Star+
Santa Evita premieres on the 26th of this month on Star+CONNECT FICTION

