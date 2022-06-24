In photos: from Natalia Oreiro’s golden corset to Natalie Portman’s sequins
Beyond seeing the finished work, premieres are always a good reason to get the best dresses and suits, share time with colleagues and show off in front of the flashes. After two years in which the industry suffered the consequences of the sanitary measures that were taken to curb the coronavirus pandemic, premieres are now proliferating, both local and international.
In recent days several events have coincided, including the premiere of Thor: Love & Thunder, which took place in Los Angeles. The Marvel film starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander and Matt Damon tells the story of Thor’s (Hemsworth) journey in search of inner peace.
Their retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.
On the other side of the United States, in New York, The premiere of the fourth season of Westworld (HBOMax). After the explosive end of season 3, everything seems to indicate that there will be a time jump in history. Meanwhile, one of its creators, Lisa Joy, promised that new worlds will be seen. And actor Jeffrey Wright assured that the new season will delve into the relationship between technology and the struggle that his character will have when it comes to wanting to solve everything.
While some speculate what will happen this season with the character of Evan Rachel Wood, the actress was radiant with her colleagues EdHarris, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul and Ariana DeBose.
From the other side of the Atlantic Ocean and with local talents it was the premiere of Saint Avoidthe Star+ fiction based on the novel by Tomás Eloy Martínez. The premiere took place at “Conecta Fiction Entertainment”, a meeting held in Toledo, Spain, from June 21 to 24.
The fiction is made up of seven chapters and will premiere on July 26 by the aforementioned streaming platform. Starring Natalia Oreiro and Darío Grandinetti -as Eva Perón and Juan Domingo Perón-the story will follow the story between the president and the actress, from the moment they met to the mysterious events surrounding what happened to the lifeless body of the person who used to be the first lady of Argentina.