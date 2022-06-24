“I owe my love of music 95% to the Beatles and Paul McCartney”

Billie expresses all her affection for Sir Paul, as the headline of the Glastonbury Festival alongside him and Kendrick Lamar

Billie Eilish has come a long way and she herself seems to find it hard to believe that she is now among the headliners of the historian Glastonbury Festival in Great Britain, the most important in the world together with that of Coachella in his native California. At just twenty years old, Billie he will be headlining this edition together with giants like Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney.

And he says about it on the NME: “My name next to theirs, at their level… it’s crazy. I remember that Kendrick was the headliner of a festival I went to when I was 14 and I couldn’t believe it was the main name of this little festival because it was so great. And now I’m the headliner of the same festival he is at Paul McCartney… you are making fun of me?”

“The Beatles raised me,” he continues Billie speaking of Macca, who at 80 will be the oldest headliner in Glastonbury history; while she, at 20, will simultaneously be the youngest ever. “I feel that my love for music is 95% due to Beatles it’s at Paul; he’s crazy to think about it ”.

Billie will be headlining tonight and if you are in the UK we really hope you have already made sure you are there. Among the other names of the festival, many, there will also be the legendary Diana Rossand then Charli XCX, Foals, HAIM, Idles, Little Simz, Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Pet Shop Boys, Sam Fender, Phoebe Bridgers, Wolf Alice and Years & Years.

Source: NME

