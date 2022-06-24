Hugh Jackman announces devastated the death of his father: “It was extraordinary”

Hugh Jackman is one of the most beloved actors on the international scene. thanks to his participation in the saga ‘X Men‘ like Wolverine or in the movie musical ‘The Miserables’ like Jean Valjean. But now he has used his social networks to communicate sad news to his followers and that is that his father is deceased.

And also precisely on the day that is commemorated in Australia, the actor’s country of origin, Father’s Day, as he himself has also pointed out in the meaningful message that he has shared on his Instagram, accompanied by a photograph of his father: “In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my dad passed away peacefully“, He has written Hugh Jackman.

“And though there is deep sadness, I am full of gratitude and love. My dad was, in a word, extraordinary.“, the actor has affirmed. “He dedicated his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray that he is now at peace with God“, Add.

A year ago, taking advantage of the same holidaythe actor took the opportunity to share a photograph in which father and son they posed smiling in front of the camera and with which took the opportunity to talk about the teachings that his father has made sure to pass on to him.

“My father taught me to always keep my promises…Even if it turns out that there is a better option or something that will benefit me more. be true to your word. Happy Father’s Day “, he assured then Wolverine.

This difficult moment for the actor comes a few days after he surprised his followers with an adorable photo with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furnesyes Together with her, they form one of the most consolidated and stable marriages in all of Hollywood, since they were married in 1996. Her link came after they met during the filming of the Australian series ‘Correlli‘, in 1995, and fall deeply in love. So much so that the actor himself designed the wedding ring.

But it was not just any photo, but one in which the two look much younger: “About 20 years ago”he wrote for the woman with whom he shares two children, Oscar and Ava, whom they adopted after two miscarriages.

We have no doubt that Deborra will now be your greatest support.

I’m sure you’re interested…

“He had a terrible time”: Hugh Jackman’s torment on the set of ‘X-Men’, revealed by his partner Anna Paquin