How to make Minecraft a horror game? Introducing the Poppy Playtime characters

A few minutes ago we wrote to you another post about minecraft, although it was quite different from now. In fact, my partner wrote it Star on that they had put a gun through a mod in the game and it was simply amazing. What I bring you now is also a mod, actually, which is probably my favorite part of all the things that the community does, but it is much more terrifying.

You have already read the headline and you know what this mod is about. Minecraft. And if you have read the subtitle, you will also know What do I think of this mod? No, I have never played Poppy Playtime and I wouldn’t do it even if they paid me 1,000 euros. Now, for 5,000 I would think about it, although I would surely end up saying no. Sorry, I’m very sensitive.

Poppy Playtime in Minecraft, the dream of not many

Poppy Playtime It has become a very popular indie game in recent months after being played by countless content creators. Now, They wanted to mix it with Minecraft:

has been the youtuber Halvetone the one who shared the video that I am going to show you ✅

the one who shared the video that I am going to show you ✅ Basically, you have introduced all Poppy Playtime characters in the game Mojang ❗️

❗️ Although they look like cubes, it’s still terrifying ☠️

☠️ What they have done is change all the mobs (creatures) from Minecraft by the characters of the terrifying game ✌️

by the characters of the terrifying game ✌️ I leave you the video below:

How about? looks like a very good mod, mod that I will never try.