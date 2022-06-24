How the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has fueled misogyny

If you have entered social networks, watched television or had a conversation with other people in the last month, you may know details of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Perhaps you have even followed it avidly, because this process has been relayed to the second and we have had constant access to the minute and result of what was happening in Fairfax County in Virginia. The judge ruled that there has been defamation on both sides. We are not going to assess the final verdict, but yes misogyny fueled by shock and consequence of this media lawsuit.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard they met in 2009 filming together the movie ‘Rum Diaries’based on a novel by Hunter S Thompson. Their relationship officially started in 2012 and in 2014, the actors got engaged and they were married in February 2015 in a private ceremony. In May 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce.: “During the entirety of our relationship, Johnny Depp has verbally and physically abused me,” claimed the actress in an affidavit. However, which brings us to 2022 trial it is an opinion piece written by Amber Heard in 2018 for the Washington Post entitled ‘I spoke out against sexual violence – and had to face the wrath of our culture. This has to change.’

In 2019, Johnny Depp denounces Amber Heard for defamation as a result of this article, in which he was never namedclaiming that his reputation and professional career had been severely damaged and presenting himself as the real victim of the abuse. The result of this complaint: a trial in Fairfax County, Virginiawhich has been rebroadcast to become, almost, a reality show. Or in a real reality show without the ‘almost’. The chose Virginia to file the complaint is not casual, since this state allows media to enter the court (something that does not happen in other states or countries). I mean, the actor and his team of lawyers knew that would benefit from a mediated trial.