How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this June 24?

With the historic announcement by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase the interest rate by 75 base points, following the line of the Federal Reserve System in the United States (Fed); the dollar price in our country it suffered an impact that so far seems to be positive. at today’s opening Friday June 24, the Mexican peso once again gained ground in the main banks of Mexico, after the unprecedented decision of the financial authorities. Now, the national currency is quoted with an average of 20.03 in the different exchange rates, which represents a new gain of just one cent with respect to how much was it worth yesterday.

The specialized sites and the portals of the different banks in the country have disclosed How much does it cost the dollar today for those who are interested in buying or selling US currency in financial institutions that operate in Mexico. Banorte published the lowest price in purchase and sale for this day, while Afirme opens with the highest. In addition, the Bank of Mexico has a FIX exchange rate of 20.03 pesos for this Friday June 24.

Price of the dollar in the different exchange rates this Friday, June 24

Affirm: the price of dollar It is 7:20 p.m. for purchase and 8:60 p.m. for sale.

Banco Azteca: opens with a cost of 19.00 pesos for purchase and 20.09 for sale today Friday June 24 .

Core Bank: the dollar worth 20.43 for purchase and sale.

Banorte: this day begins June 24 with 18.85 pesos for purchase and 20.25 for sale.

BBVA: the dollar price It is 19.37 pesos for purchase and 20.30 for sale in Mexico.

Banamex: 19.40 Mexican pesos for purchase, for 20.53 for sale today Friday June 24 .

HSBC: the dollar worth 19.17 to purchase, for 19.86 for sale at windows in Mexico.

Scotiabank: the dollar price It is from 18.00 to the purchase and sale of 21.10 pesos this Friday.

For its part, the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) and the Tax Administration Service (SAT) also announced How much does it cost the dollar for this June 16, keeping an average of 20.66 pesos for purchase and sale.

The Mexican peso continues to rise against the price of the dollar

Yesterday, Banxico raised its reference interest rates to place it at 7.75 percent, the highest in the entire history of Mexico, as a consequence and to try to mitigate the effects of inflation. The institution assured that the increases to the rate will continue and it is not ruled out to reapply a new increase of 75 points. With this, there are already nine consecutive rises and it is expected that it will also be reflected in the dollar price.

The peso registered a new gain with respect to How much does it cost the dollar for today Friday June 24although it was only 0.14 percent: “The appreciation of the Mexican currency is due in part to market caution and the Bank of Mexico’s monetary policy decision”, explained the firm Banco Base.