How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this June 24?

With the historic announcement by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase the interest rate by 75 base points, following the line of the Federal Reserve System in the United States (Fed); the dollar price in our country it suffered an impact that so far seems to be positive. at today’s opening Friday June 24, the Mexican peso once again gained ground in the main banks of Mexico, after the unprecedented decision of the financial authorities. Now, the national currency is quoted with an average of 20.03 in the different exchange rates, which represents a new gain of just one cent with respect to how much was it worth yesterday.

The specialized sites and the portals of the different banks in the country have disclosed How much does it cost the dollar today for those who are interested in buying or selling US currency in financial institutions that operate in Mexico. Banorte published the lowest price in purchase and sale for this day, while Afirme opens with the highest. In addition, the Bank of Mexico has a FIX exchange rate of 20.03 pesos for this Friday June 24.

