How did Chivas do at the end of his preparation?

Opening 2022 is just around the corner, so Chivas continues with his intense work prior to facing the Braves of FC Juárez on Matchday 1, which is why as part of his preparation he faced Necaxa this Friday morning at the Akron Stadium, a match that ended in a tie at 2 goals and that will be very useful Richard Chainas he saw all his players in action.

The game was played for 4 halves of 35 minutes, which helped both strategists to observe all their players and try some variants in their schemes. Below we will tell you how the goals were and some of the highlights of the game. Herd after this exercise.

Chivas 2-2 Necaxa

(Fernando Beltrán 15′ of Q1, José Juan Macías at 20′ of Q1)

(Milton Giménez in Q2, Ulises Cardona in Q3)

Akron Stadium

So were the goals of the match:

– The first goal of the match did not take long to fall, since at 15′ Gilberto Sepulveda He drove the ball towards the rival field, where with a filtered pass he found the ‘Baby‘ Beltran inside the box, who crossed his shot with his right foot to make it 1-0.

– The Herd did not lower the intensity and moments later he extended his advantage, since at 20′ Jose Juan Macias He escaped down the left wing and scored the ball before the goalkeeper came out to make it 2-0.

– Necaxa discounted in the final stretch of the second half thanks to Milton Giménez, who took advantage of a loose ball in the area and took a powerful shot that left Necaxa’s goalkeeper without a chance. Chivas.

– The Aguascalientes team made it 2-2 in the third half through Ulises Cardona, who was attentive to a bad rejection from the defense tapatia and subsequently shot the ‘felling‘ Rangel.

Key moments:

– Jose Juan Macias he left the game as a precaution after receiving a blow on the play where he scored the goal.

– Fernando Beltran He played his first minutes with the team in this preseason. It took him 15 minutes to score his goal.

– The ‘Chicken‘ Briseño He returned to activity after his discomfort in his left thigh caused in the friendly against Santos Laguna.

– The juveniles Dylan Guajardo Y Gabriel Martinez they had minutes with him again Guadalajara after carrying out the preseason in Barra de Navidad.

– ‘Shorty‘ Sanchez he was tested in different roles on the field, since in addition to being used as a right winger, he was seen as an interior and as a left defender.

Q1 lineups:

Chivas: Miguel Jiménez, Carlos Cisneros, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Hiram Mier, Luis Olivas, Cristian Calderón, Rubén González, Fernando Beltrán, Roberto Alvarado, José Juan Macías, Alexis Vega.

DT Ricardo Cadena

Necaxa: Ángel Malagón, Brian García, Alexis Peña, Fabricio Formiliano, Agustín Oliveros, Joaquín Esquivel, Dieter Villalpando, Ángelo Araos, Edgar Méndez, Brian Garnica, Milton Giménez.

DT Jaime Lozano

3T lineups:

Chivas: Raúl Rangel, Alan Mozo, Antonio Briseño, Omar Mireles, Gilberto Orozco, Miguel Ponce, Gilberto García, Eduardo Torres, Jesús Sánchez, Ángel Zaldívar, Paolo Yrizar.

Necaxa: Edgar Hernández, Pablo Segovia, Luis Quintana, Daniel Parra, Román Torres, Vicente Poggi, Facundo Batista, Ulises Cardona, Arturo Palma, Waldo Madrid, Jesús Godinez.