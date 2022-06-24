Home treatment to get thicker or more abundant eyebrows in a short time

Fashion has changed and far have been the thin eyebrows Cher style, since thicker ones are now used. Models like Cara Delevingne and Lili Collins have given in to this trend that reminds us of Hollywood actress Audrey Harper, who is an icon of elegance and sophistication. So we tell you about a home remedy that with only two ingredients from your kitchen will help you make them more abundant in a short time.

Thicker eyebrows. Photo: Archive

What are the benefits of rosemary?

The rosemary It is a medicinal plant that has been used over the years by Mexican herbalists, especially in treatments against hair loss, as it is believed to have properties that favor the pillar follicles and stimulate hair growth.

Likewise, rosemary is rich in natural antioxidants, because it contains vitamin A, B and C; in addition to calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, potassium, tannins, rosmarinic acid, rosmaricin, folate, thiamin, riboflavin.

Benefits of rosemary. Photo: Archive

How to get thicker eyebrows naturally?

For this remedy you will need:

A tablespoon of Vaseline

One tablespoon of rosemary oil

A vitamin E capsule

An eyebrow brush

A container

Grow eyebrows. Photo: Archive

Process

Step 1

In the container, mix very well the tablespoon of Vaseline with that of rosemary oil and the vitamin E capsule.

Step 2

Then, with the brush, dishevele your eyebrows: first on the opposite side of the birth, then down, then up and shape them again.

Step 3

Now dip the brush into the petroleum jelly treatment with rosemary and comb your eyebrow again, giving it the meaning and shape you want. We suggest you do it at night so you can let it work while you sleep.

Step 4

The next day you can remove it with warm water. To see the results it is recommended to use it daily for a month. But before using it, perform an allergy test to avoid any discomfort.

