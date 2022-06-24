Here’s Why Netflix’s Latest Adam Sandler Movie Is Managing Temple’s Basketball Team

In his face is the latest Adam Sandler movie, accelerateGreetings to the city of Philadelphia and ardent sports fans. But if you listen closely, you’ll also hear Sandler and his fellow actors show frequent, if subtle, deference to another Philadelphia institution: Temple University. Indeed, Temple plays an integral role in the dramatic story of Sandler’s character, Stanley Sugerman, whose experience competing on Temple’s basketball team determines the course of his career.

Sugerman, now a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers, discovers Bo Cruz, an incredibly talented street basketball player, during an expedition in Spain. The duo team up in hopes of securing a spot on the NBA team, played by Juancho Hernangómez of the Utah Jazz. Helping Cruz is more than just helping the young player pursue his dreams. Sugerman sees it as an opportunity to correct his past mistakes. In his youth, while playing on the Temple University basketball team, Sugerman was in a car accident that destroyed his hand and his dreams of playing competitive basketball.

So, with references to Temple throughout the film (we’ve counted eight so far), we decided to speak with Taylor Materne and Will Fetters, writers and executive producers of the just-released Netflix film, about their experience with the production. accelerate and his decision to incorporate Temple into his story.

Temple Now: Let’s take from above. Why was Philadelphia chosen as the backdrop for your film in the first place?

taylor maternity: Philly is a basketball town and Philly basketball has always been a bit gritty and boisterous, like the Philly Tuff message and all that. Playing basketball in Philly is brutal and difficult and I always felt like it was a reflection of the city’s resilience. So I think channeling that energy was vital to making the story feel authentic and liveable. I hope this story seems related and a bit more than the others. And I think that’s probably why the movie works so well because it doesn’t feel as clean as if it’s based in another city.

Trevor: So staying true to Philly’s determination and energy was essential to telling this story. Besides using Temple in the backstory, what other ways did you try to make the movie more authentic?

shacklesHaving NBA players in the world was definitely something that made it real and authentic. Adam [Sandler] He was the driving force behind wanting to have a director who could work with non-actors because he wanted to fill the world. accelerate With people from the NBA. Like the NBA combine, for example, Chris Middleton will actually be there. So there was a push to get that authenticity. And then I think the important decision was for Poe to be played by an NBA player who could act.

Trevor: Tell us more about that. How did that translate into the casting of Juancho Hernangómez and Anthony Edwards, in particular, as the film’s hero and antagonist?

wf: I remember Jeremiah [the movie’s director] He wanted me to look at Quanzhou [casting] tape immediately. This was before he was officially cast, but Jeremiah and Adam loved him. I saw the tape of him and thought, this guy is so good. You can see it on his first tape. He had that passion, passion and bravery that you don’t see in amateur actors. His tape stood out above all others.

Then Anthony Edwards, who came from Guanzhou. Guancho texted Jeremiah about Anthony because they played together in the Timberwolves and had a natural kind of chemistry and banter. And I mean, Anthony had another great acting performance because he had to go through that line where he’s an opponent, but he’s not a villain. And he did it perfectly. He has a natural charm that you can’t teach him.

Trevor: Now let’s get to the big question. Of all the schools in and around the Philadelphia area, why was Temple ultimately chosen to play such a vital role in them? crew Dramatic background?

wf: So for Leon Rich’s character [Stanley’s best friend]I was trying to think of a believable college basketball team that would come from an NBA player. Temple has that history, and some NBA players have come from there. For me, Temple’s choice was to be authentic with basketball as a sport. And then, obviously, there’s John Chaney and his history with the Temple basketball team. When I think of Philly basketball, I always think of Temple, which is why I chose him for it. accelerate.

TM: It’s only natural, as a storyteller, that you benefit from what Temple represents as a university in Philadelphia and also as a basketball school, especially during the John Chaney years. my formative years were playing basketball for a while brand mconne and eddie jones aaron mackie and baby sanchez. In particular, I found Mark McConne to be the heroic figure probably because I was eight or nine years old when he did the story clues for him. I remember him doing Elite 8 [with Temple].

So this story is ingrained in me because I’m a huge basketball fan. You can’t separate Temple basketball from Philadelphia. So not using a school from Philadelphia’s college basketball scene for this film would have been a disservice and, frankly, I could have smelled the lack of originality from the people of Philly.

Trevor: They both mentioned John Chaney. I’m curious to know if his career has influenced how it develops. crew Dramatic background at all? And did you consider including a reference to him in the movie?

wf: If I had removed the basketball coach from the core cast, it would have been John Chaney. I just remember that he trained with a lot of passion. He was always very sweaty and disoriented and he seemed like the kind of coach you would want. I loved coaching him, so he’s the guy I’ve thought of more than anyone. [while writing the script].

TM: John Chaney was a true brotherhood and developed it on the Temple Campus. They were so strong and played outrageous defense that it was scary to face Temple – you knew it was going to be a dogfight. I think that has continued in the history of the team to this day. It is rare that there is such a culture, which lasted so long. You just don’t see it in most college programs. I think John’s fingerprints have covered all of that. He is a titan in Philly basketball culture and we have tried to tap into the richness of Philly basketball culture in general. [for the film].

wf: There was already dialogue in the first draft of crew Text referring to Chaney to contextualize the friendship of Stanley and Leon. He made Chaney more present in the lives of Stanley and Leon’s characters early on. When he was a little kid, I listened to Chaney at press conferences and he seemed like the type who cared a lot about his team and had a lot of wisdom. So I included some dialogue referring to Chaney and some wisdom that he imparted to Leon and Stanley. I did it because I thought we needed to create more authenticity around Leon’s character. but kenny [who plays Leon’s character] it was great [so the extra dialogue wasn’t needed].

Trevor: They both seem to know a lot about the history of basketball at Temple. Did you have to find out more about the movie’s basketball program?

wf: I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t do much research because it wasn’t necessary. I already knew a lot about the Basketball Program at Temple. But there is one thing I did some research on. There is a scene that refers to a Temple basketball player named Marlon Daly. And for that, I went back and looked at the game log from a particular season years ago. When I imagined Leon and Stanley being on the Temple team, I wanted them to use the name of a real player who played for Temple.