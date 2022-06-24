“Halftime” on Netflix: Did Jennifer Lopez win an Oscar?

Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix documentary Half the time sees the singer and actor prepare for the chance to be nominated for an Oscar.

The Netflix documentary is mostly about preparing for its joint Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, but the “Waiting for Tonight” singer was also in the midst of campaigning for her 2019 film. Cheaters.

Cheatersin which she played a stripper turned scammer named Ramona, saw Lopez get some of her best reviews as an actress since the late 1990s – in fact, the film was her first “fresh” film on Rotten Tomatoes since 1998 Antz (in which he had a voice role) e Out of sight.

Half the time she sees a member of Lopez’s makeup team telling her, “We’re going for an Oscar.” But did the singer get there?

Did Jennifer Lopez win an Oscar?

Lopez was nominated for two Golden Globes, two Grammys and one Emmy, but he was never nominated for an Oscar, much less won one.

Her absence from the nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Oscars is considered one of the biggest insults of the year, if not of all time.

Ahead of the nominations announcement, Florence Pugh was to appear on the list for Little Womenas was Margot Robbie Bomb and the eventual winner Laura Dern for Marriage story. Many thought Lopez could take one of those two remaining seats, but these ended up going to Scarlett Johansson Jojo Rabbit and, to a surprise to many, Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell.

Since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences doesn’t release its grades, we’ll probably never know how close Lopez was to getting a nomination. However, she appears to have fallen victim to a trend where the academy sometimes fails to recognize actors’ excellent performances after they’ve starred in a string of films that have received poor critical reception.

In the same year, Adam Sandler also lost a nomination despite receiving praise for his performance Uncut gems.

In Half the timewe often see Lopez show emotion when reading the praise he got Cheaters. In one scene, for example, she cries after reading a Charm article that said about her: “Frankly, it’s thrilling to see a criminally underrated actress receiving her from prestigious movie outlets.”

We also find her in the Netflix documentary close to tears after losing the Golden Globe to Laura Dern. The “Get Right” singer says: “I really thought I had a chance. I feel like I have let everyone down ”.

In a confessional in the doc, she says, “The truth is, I really started to think I was going to be nominated. I hoped because so many people told me I would be and then it didn’t happen. I had to ask myself: ‘What does that mean?’ “

Lopez previously echoed these sentiments in a Charm interview, in which he said, “I got to a point where I was like, ‘This isn’t why I’m doing this. I don’t do it to have 10 Oscars sitting on my fireplace or 20 Grammys. ‘ The point is to create and the joy I get from the things I manage to spread around the world that entertain, inspire and empower people ”.

Half the time is now streaming on Netflix.