Grupo Firme surpasses Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa among the most lucrative tours

The tours of Bad Bunny and Grupo Firme are among the five most lucrative at the moment worldwide.

The Puerto Rican singer ranked fourth on Pollstar’s list of the 20 most successful tours, with average earnings of more than $3.2 million per city. The Mexican group, meanwhile, ranked fifth with revenues of more than 3.1 million dollars per city.

The first place went to Paul McCartney, with a collection of more than 6.3 million dollars per city, followed by Coldplay, with 4.5 million, and Kenny Chesney, with more than 3.3 million.

Ricardo Arjona is also on the list, in 19th place, with revenues of more than $865,000 per city.

Here are the most lucrative world tours with average box office receipts by city and average cost per ticket for the week of June 27. The list is based on information provided to trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

1. Paul McCartney; $6,338,815; $243.92.

2.Coldplay; $4,552,053; $78.82.

3. Kenny Chesney; $3,346,918; $105.67.

4. BadBunny; $3,298,334; $187.35.

5. Firm Group; $3,173,291; $87.60.

6. Eagles; $2,613,879; $225.05.

7.Ed Sheeran; $2,111,345; $89.14.

8.Justin Bieber; $2,099,514; 135.41.

9.Eric Church; $1,961,824; $113.69.

10.Billie Eilish; $1,838,472; $133.02.

11. Morgan Wallen; $1,661,349; $153.95.

12.John Mayer; $1,614,629; $130.29.

13. KISS; $1,518,670; $79.06.

14.Lady Gaga; $1,437,278; $280.01.

15.New Edition; $1,304,329; $114.53.

16.Journey; $1,179,496; $103.59.

17.Dua Lipa; $1,171,803; $82.62.

18. Hans Zimmer; $1,010,972; $101.52.

19. Ricardo Arjona; $865,556; $123.00.

20.Maxwell; $834,386; $106.20.