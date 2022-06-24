Growing demand for vinyl records overwhelms manufacturers

The arrival of the CD nearly wiped out vinyl records: major record labels scrapped and dismantled the pressing machines for the material to make room for the new format.

Four decades later, a revival of the format has produced double-digit annual growth and manufacturers are rapidly rebuilding an industry to keep pace with sales, which last year hit $1 billion.

Dozens of disc pressing factories have been built to try to meet demand in North America, and it’s not enough.

The industry “has found a new gear and is accelerating at a new pace,” said Mark Michaels, CEO and president of United Record Pressing, the nation’s largest record producer, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Demand for vinyl records has been growing in double digits for more than a decade and major retail chain Target was beefing up its album selection just as the pandemic provided a surprising jolt. With music tours canceled and people stuck at home, music lovers started buying records at an even faster rate.

Album sales revenue grew 61% in 2021, reaching $1 billion for the first time since the 1980s, far outpacing the growth rates of paid music subscriptions and streaming services like Spotify and Pandora. According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIIA).

Years ago, vinyl records almost fell into oblivion with sales surpassed by cassettes before compact discs displaced them. Then came digital downloads and online piracy, the Apple iPod and 99-cent downloads. Streaming services are now ubiquitous.

But the nostalgic baby boomers who missed flipping through albums at their local record stores helped fuel a vinyl revival that began about 15 years ago.

It coincided with the launch of Record Store Day to celebrate these independent businesses, said Larry Jaffee, author of “Record Store Day: The Most Improbable Comeback of the 21st Century.”

These days, however, they are more than just baby boomers.

A younger generation is buying turntables and vinyl, as well as cassette tapes. And a new generation of artists like Adele, Ariana Grande and Harry Styles have turned to vinyl, Jaffee said.

In Pittsburgh, cabbie Jamila Grady is too young at 34 to remember the heyday of record stores.

But she finds vinyl records irresistible. She created a mural with some covers from the nearly 50 albums she’s bought since 2019, starting with Beyoncé’s “Lemonade.” She admits that it is a luxury, since she listens to music through SoundCloud, Apple Music and Pandora.

“There’s something so beautiful about taking the album, putting it on the turntable and dropping the needle,” he said.

Manufacturers had to start almost from scratch.

Major record companies closed their plants long ago, but new ones are springing up. Record makers that have debuted in the last 10 to 15 years include Precision Record Pressing in Toronto, Memphis Record Pressing, Gotta Groove Records in Cleveland, and Quality Record Pressing in Kansas.

Singer Jack White of the White Stripes group opened his own vinyl pressing plant, Third Man Pressing, in 2017 in Detroit, pleading with major record labels to reopen manufacturing facilities.

There are now about 40 plants in the United States, most of them small, and challenges remain.

Nationwide, delays are six to eight months due to rising demand and supply chain disruptions for raw materials, including vinyl polymers, have caused problems, Michaels said.

It’s not easy to launch a new pressing plant because there are only a handful of companies — none of them in the United States — that make record pressing machines. Those machines are also on standby.

People can debate sound quality, but that’s an emotional reaction, not a technical spec, said Bob Ludwig, a multiple Grammy winner who created Gateway Mastering Studios in Portland, Maine.

A friend who heard Ludwig’s remastered version of Queen’s “Night at the Opera” called it “stunning” and “electric.”

“I love the whole vinyl experience. For me, there’s an electrifying sound when I play records that I don’t feel from digital,” said Mark Mazzetti, an independent A&R executive who worked for Sting, Janet Jackson and others at A&M Records.

No one knows the limit to the growth of vinyl records because supply is limited, said Chris Brown, vice president of finance for Bull Moose Records, a chain of record stores in New England.

New releases often don’t keep up with demand and new orders take even longer, leaving little capacity for lesser-known eclectic albums, he said.

“Part of the fun of collecting records is being surprised,” he said. “But the mid-tier stuff doesn’t get printed or there’s a long wait.”

Record producers are gathering this week in Nashville for an annual trade event called Making Vinyl.

People in the business are excited about the growth, and for manufacturers it’s almost like “printing money” as sales soar to new heights each year, said Bryan Ekus, president of Making Vinyl.

No one knows how long the race will continue, so there is a feeling that “we should make hay while the sun is shining,” Ekus said.

In Nashville, United Record Pressing debuted in 1949 and never stopped producing records. It is currently in the midst of a $15 million expansion that will triple its capacity by the middle of next year.

Michaels can’t help but wonder how long double-digit growth can be sustained, but he was optimistic about the future.

It’s heartwarming and good for business to see high school students and young adults showing an interest in vinyl records, he said.

“I believe in music and I believe in the importance of music in people’s lives,” he said. “I don’t think that will change.”

David Sharp is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/@David_Sharp_AP