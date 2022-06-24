Gray Hair: How Celebrities Wear It

Twirling, dancing and posing like goddesses of Olympus, it is more and more common to see incredible moments of gray hair on the red carpet, like the one he gave us Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

As a symbol of a new, refreshing and very welcome was in the world of celebrities, famous women they are embracing the natural processes of life (just look at those wide smiles for proof) while having fun in the process gray hair.

In the past, a star Hollywood with gray hair It was a rare image and even frowned upon on the red carpet. Now, many make it a focal point of your lookadopting the silver color with confidence and comfort.

Andie McDowell is already an ambassador of the gray hairbut confessed that it was difficult for him to find other famous women who would serve as inspiration in your transition. Instead, she took to Instagram: ‘I looked at real women who were doing the transition to gray hair, as well as in women under fifty who opted for naturalness,’ she told Vogue. ‘I believe that [pasarse al gris] it is a change of power and that is what I told my directors’.

Here’s a look back at some key moments from the red carpet at those with silver hair caught the eye:

The Lady of the British Empire, Helen Mirren