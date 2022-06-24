Glastonbury Festival, Billie Eilish against Supreme Court decision on abortion: “It’s a really dark day for American women” – Videos

“Today is a very dark day for women in the United States.” American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, who became the youngest at just 20 years old headliner of the history of the Glastonbury Festival, commented with these words the decision of the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling Roe v. Wade, who since 1973 had made abortion legal at the federal level in the United States. The artist from Los Angeles, during his highly anticipated set from the Pyramid Stage of the British festival, introducing the song Your Power, addressing the crowd, he said: “This song is about the concept of power and how we must always remember not to abuse it. Today is the very, very dark day for women in the United States, and I’m only going to say it because I can’t stand it anymore right now. ”

It is not the first time that Billie Eilish has taken a public position on abortion. Back in October 2021, during the set at the Austin City Limits festival, the winner of seven Grammy Awards had challenged the recently passed law in the state, theheartbeat bill, the “law of the heartbeat”, which prohibits the voluntary termination of pregnancy after six weeks even in the case of rape or incest. Eilish, during the concert, had let off steam with her fans: «I’m tired and tired of the old people. They have to shut up and say nothing about what we decide to do with our bodies. When they made that law of me ***, I was about to cancel the show, because I didn’t want to come to this place where that law was created. But then I remembered that you are the victims and have nothing to do with it, and you deserve the best the world has to offer. ” During the show, prodding the fans, Eilis yelled: «They have to shut up! My body, my choice “(“My body, my choice“)”.

Phoebe Bridgers against the Supreme Court ruling

But Eilish wasn’t the only one to challenge the US Supreme Court verdict from the Glastobury stage. During the day, the Californian artist Phoebe Bridgers during the set of her at the British festival also used much heavier tones to challenge the choice of the Supreme Court. During her set, Bridgers told the crowd, “In all honesty, it’s all super surreal and fun here, but I’m having a day of me ***. Are there any Americans here? ‘ And after encouraging the crowd to shout with her “Fuck the Supreme Court!Bridgers added: ‘Fuck that shit. Fuck America. I mean, they all go fuck themselves, all these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies. ‘ Last month, Bridgers said she had an abortion: “I had an abortion last October while on tour, with the abortion pill. All deserve to be able to have an abortion in a safe and doctor-controlled way. “

