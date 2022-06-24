Gigi Hadid, the summer make-up with crystals and red lips

D.fter Vanessa Hudgens and Andie MacDowell, is the super model Gigi Hadid to dare the makeup of summer 2022: the “face gems”, the jeweled applications for the face in pearls or rhinestones, spotted on the catwalk of the Dior Cruise 2022 and at the Coachella Festival. These little ones sparkling crystals give the make-up a dreamy mood e boho-chic.

Gigi Hadid, the beauty look with face gems

Rhinestones, crystals and pearls, this summer become the protagonists of make-up, sparkling on the eyes. Even the supermodel Gigi Hadid was fascinated by this eye makeupwhich declined in shades of red, pink and pearl white.

Made from make-up artist Patrick Ta, the model’s makeup is a triumph of brightness. The pearls are applied in the inner corner of the eye to go up towards the crease of the eyelid, creating a sort of arch that gives the eye an ethereal mood.

At the base of the eye make-up, a slightly pearly pink eyeshadow and false lashes wisely positioned only in the final part of the eye. Finally, the eyebrows were left natural, combed upwards.

Luminous and “sun-kissed” skin

In fact, the skin appears radiant thanks to the “glazed skin” technique, a trend that combines skincare and make-up to give the complexion a bright appearance. The cheekbones are emphasized with a mix of earth and blush effect sun kissed.

Red lips, the return of lipstick

Another trend that is confirmed for the summer of 2022 is the Red lipstick who returns – finally – the protagonist.

Warm, enveloping and absolutely opaque, Gigi Hahid brings back i velvet lipstick: with a soft and velvety texture, it colors intensely but without drying the lips.

