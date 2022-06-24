Gigi Hadid, career and private life

Gigi Hadid was born in Los Angeles on April 23, 1995 and from a very young age, together with younger sister Bella Hadid, decide to follow in mom’s footsteps Yolanda Fosterformer Dutch model, and to pursue a career in fashion. Even the brother, Anwar Hadid, chooses the same path. A choice that of Gigi Hadid undoubtedly lucky, given that it is today one of the most requested and famous models in the world. It is also one of the highest paid models everwith a stellar heritage despite its young age.

Gigi Hadid’s career

How did Gigi Hadid become a model? Gigi Hadid began her career in 2011 with IMG Models, a well-known modeling agency. She first becomes a testimonial for Guess, before making her debut in 2014 at the New York Fashion Week parading for Desigual. Later he is also starring together with Patrick Schwarzenegger in Tom Ford’s Eyewear campaign. He appears in several magazines and participates in the Paris Fashion Week parading for Jean Paul Gaultier, Sonia Rykiel and Chanel. In 2015 she appears on the Pirelli calendar and is later chosen as face for Maybelline. His career is now well underway. In fact, over the following years parades for many other brands, including Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Anna Sui, Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, Max Mara, Emilio Pucci, Balmain, Versace. He also participates in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and is chosen as a testimonial by many brands, such as Dsquared2, Max Mara, Moschino and Fendi, appearing accordingly in many advertising campaigns. Her face slowly spreads throughout the cities, becoming one of the best known in the world. Not only that, Gigi Hadid in 2022 also launches a line of swimwear in collaboration with Frankie’s Bikini. .

Gigi Hadid ANGELA WEISSGetty Images

Gigi and Bella hadid, what is the relationship between the two supermodel sisters?

Gigi Hadid has platinum blonde hair, while Bella has very dark hair. They look alike, but there are also many differences that make them special. This is a diversity Bella Hadid as a young girl felt like a burden. Compared to her sister, she has always felt the ugly of the two of her and also for this reason she underwent a rhinoplasty at just 14 years old, as she told in some interviews. She believed in fact of failing to break into the fashion worldnot only because of its appearance but also because less sociable and open than his sister Gigi. Over the years, however, Bella is became a famous and acclaimed model as much as her sister and very often told that between her and Gigi there is no competition whatsoever and who is happy and proud every time she has the opportunity to walk by her side.

What disease do the Hadids have?

Gigi Hadid publicly revealed in 2014 that she had been diagnosed the Hashimoto’s thyroiditis one autoimmune disease which involves a thyroid malfunction. Who suffers from this disease produces antibodies that attack the thyroid, so that it is unable to produce hormones in sufficient quantities for the body. In most cases the the thyroid gland appears quite enlarged and they have direct causes weight gainsense of fatiguepallor, pains muscles, not forgetting problems with breathing and swallowing. Over the years Gigi Hadid, duly followed by specialized doctors, she managed to get betterbut it is a disease with which he will have to live together for the rest of his life.

Also there sister Bella Hadid suffers from an autoimmune disease, but in this case caused by bacteria. We are talking about the Lyme disease . She was diagnosed in 2012 and there are many symptoms he has to live withsuch as muscle aches, headaches, constant fevers, eating disorders, difficulty concentrating, anxiety and depression.

Gigi Hadid Robert KamauGetty Images

The love story between Gigi Hadid and Zayn

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid they start dating in late 2015. Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend is a famous english singer and Gigi also appears in the music video of one of his songs. They seem very close, but after three years of love they decide to break up. We are in 2018. L’love actually hasn’t gone out at all e Zayn and Gigi are back together in December 2019. In 2020 the their first daughter, Khai .

The story, however, is not destined to last forever and the couple decides indeed to to separate permanently in 2021. Apparently the decision was made after accusations of Gigi’s mother to the singer. Yolanda Hadid has in fact claimed that during a fight the singer would have it assaulted not only verbally but also physically.

And little Khai, does she look like mother Gigi? In reality, for the moment it is not known. In fact, Gigi Hadid is attentive to protect your little girl’s privacy as much as possible. In fact, he does not post his photographs on social networks, unless the face is covered or the child is turned away.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io