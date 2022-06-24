Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo in Mallorca with the whole tribe

Mother Georgina dedicates herself to the children by chasing them in the water and not making them lack attention, although there is also space for the latest arrival in the family who is pampered by everyone. Cristiano Jr is also very attached to Rodriguez and often appears sweet and affectionate next to her in her shots.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes off the shoes of the soccer star and turns into a champion dad who dedicates a lot of pampering to his five children. With the girls he relaxes in the pool, with the boys he kicks the ball and dedicates endless passion and love to his Georgina.