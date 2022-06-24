Furious: The plot reveals the villain and a major return

After Mad Max: Fury Road all fans are eagerly awaiting the new post-apocalyptic film by George Miller, which is in fact a spin-off of Fury Road. The next film is titled Furious and is centered around the character that was played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road.

It is a prequel aimed at narrating the youthful adventures of the desert warrior. According to the official storyline, it will go back to the time when the land was not arid and the legendary Green Place existed. The story will focus on the kidnapping of the young Furiosa (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) by Warlord Dementus.

This character, whose role has not yet been assigned even if we talk about Chris Hemsworth, already exists in the Mad Max universe but has never appeared in the films of the franchise, rather he did in the Mad Max video game released in 2015.

The synopsis also talks about the return of another villain or Immortan Joe, who is present in Mad Max: Fury Road. This new story will likely show how the character became the ruthless villain of Mad Max: Fury Road. This character will also have a different actor to play him, as unfortunately Hugh Keays-Byrne died in 2021.

The official storyline of Furiosa

As the world falls, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a large horde of bikers led by Warlord Dementus. Exploring the Wastelands, they come across the Citadel presided over by Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants battle for dominance, Furiosa must pass many tests to find her way home.

George Miller returns to directing on a screenplay written by himself together with Nico Lathouris. Production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel and makeup artist Lesley Vanderwalt return to the Academy Award-winning crew for Fury Road. The first photos from the set appeared on Twitter.

However, before Furiosa, in theaters in 2024, it will be necessary to see the new film by George Miller whose title is Three Thousand Years of Longing: the trailer bodes very well!

