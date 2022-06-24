From Taylor Swift to Danny De Vito, the indignation of the stars against the Supreme Court ruling on abortion – World

American celebrities take a stand on social media against the Supreme Court ruling which effectively annulled the right to abortion in the United States. Quoting the former first lady Michelle Obamathe pop star Taylor Swiftwrites on Twitter: “I am absolutely terrified that this is where we have come. That after decades of fighting for women’s rights to control their bodies, today’s decision has robbed us of everything.”

For the actor Mark Ruffalothe Supreme Court was “transformed into a political body of the religious right”, while the actress Jamie Lee Curtis shares her experience and announces: “As the MOTHER of two children born to other women who have CHOSEN to carry them out, I will do EVERYTHING in my power to protect the RIGHTS of my daughters to make ANY CHOICE over THEIR without ANY influence or government restriction “.

The model and TV presenter Padma Lakshmi warns of the risk that “abortions will not stop just because Roe v. Wade has been overturned. But they will only stop legal and safe abortions from occurring.” While Danny De Vito on Twitter he expressed his thoughts with a synthetic: “Supreme Court of my balls”. “Today, Trump’s extremist supreme court is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American women,” was the harsh attack by Cher on Twitter.