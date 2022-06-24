From Taylor Swift to Cher, ‘Decades of wiped out women’s rights battles’ – People

American celebrities take a stand on social media against the Supreme Court ruling which effectively annulled the right to abortion in the United States. Quoting former first lady Michelle Obama, pop star Taylor Swift writes on Twitter: “I am absolutely terrified that this is where we have come. That after decades of fighting for women’s rights to control the own body, today’s decision has deprived us of everything “

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl – Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

For actor Mark Ruffalo, the Supreme Court has been “transformed into a political body of the religious right”, while actress Jamie Lee Curtis shares her experience and announces: “As the MOTHER of two children born to other women who have CHOSEN to carry them out, I will do EVERYTHING in my power to protect the RIGHTS of my daughters to make ANY CHOICE over THEIR without ANY government influence or restriction. “

Model and TV presenter Padma Lakshmi warns of the risk that “abortions will not stop just because Roe v. Wade has been overturned. But only legal and safe abortions will stop.” While Danny De Vito on Twitter expressed her thoughts with a synthetic: “Supreme Court of my balls”. “Today, Trump’s extremist supreme court is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of American women,” was Cher’s harsh attack on Twitter.