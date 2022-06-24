Freeman homers ahead of visit to Atlanta

Freddie Freeman insisted he hasn’t had much time to ponder his upcoming return to Atlanta, where he was the Braves’ most beloved face and helped win the World Series last year.

The now first baseman of the Dodgers, however, showed that he is ready to have a good performance.

Freeman homered and drove in three runs before what promises to be an emotional weekend. Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-5 on Thursday to sweep the season series.

Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Will Smith and Justin Turner also homered for the Dodgers. The NL West leaders outscored the Reds 52-18 in winning all seven games against each other this year.

The Dodgers now head to Atlanta, where Freeman was key to the crowning in October.

“I haven’t thought about that yet,” Freeman said. “I’m just looking forward to getting home and seeing my family. He’s been in Atlanta for a couple of days. I’ve been asked a few times and in a way… all I care about is getting home to my family. Tomorrow you can ask me those questions and I will see what emotions I have.”

Freeman declared himself a free agent and signed a $162 million, six-year contract with the Dodgers.

At 32, the star first baseman is batting .303 with eight home runs and 45 RBIs.

Cincinnati (23-46) has lost seven in a row and has the worst record in the National League.

Kershaw (5-1) gave up one run on seven hits in six innings. He struck out seven, threw 80 pitches and dropped his ERA to 2.00.

Reds rookie Hunter Greene (3-8) — hit 100 mph five times with his fastball early in the game — allowed six runs on nine hits, including three home runs, in five innings.

For the Reds, Colombian Donovan Solano 4-3, one RBI.