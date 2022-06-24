Free Fall Guys: Minimum and Recommended Requirements on PC | epicsteam | download | free | computer spain mexico usa | TECHNOLOGY

Fall Guys is now available for free download on consoles and PC. Mediatonic’s work was launched in 2020 and since June 21, 2022 it has become free-to-play (free) for all users. But what are its minimum and recommended requirements to enjoy the videogame on pc? We tell you.

LOOK: Free Fall Guys: the new challenges that the video game brings in its free version

Before we start, let’s remember that the game is free to download on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Epic Games), and brings different news for the players. According to its creators, the game comes with new content for players such as maps and others modified with obstacles, game modes, outfits, customization items, etc.

Minimum and recommended requirements of Fall Guys on PC:

Fall Guys Minimum Recommended Operating system Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent RAM 8GB RAM 8GB RAM Storage 2 GB of available space 2 GB of available space Graphic card Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD HD 7950 Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD HD 7950 Others Broadband internet connection Broadband internet connection Login Epic Games Account Epic Games Account

Free FALL GUYS news

The title implements a currency called ‘floods’, with which players can buy different cosmetic items and the new season pass that is included in the new season.

LOOK: Fall Guys free: how to jump from PlayStation to PC or Nintendo without losing your progress

The Season Pass is made up of 100 tiers. In addition to delivering new costumes and unlockable itemsthe game offers players the chance to purchase the next pass at no additional cost as long as all levels are unlocked.

Fall Guys is available for free on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

As revealed Mediatonic on the official page of Fall Guysthe game comes with new challenges for players through a free season pass. It is not the only thing, since it was confirmed that there new maps, some will be modified with new obstacles, game modes, outfits, customization items, etc.

The company also pointed out that those who acquired the title through Steam they will continue to receive updates through this platform. However, new players can no longer download Fall Guys on Steambut through the Epic Games Store.

Fall Guys is free to play on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. / Mediatonic

LOOK: Fall Guys suffers a crash on its servers a few hours after becoming free

How to download FALL GUYS for free

If you want to download it from PlayStation, Xbox and Switch, you can do it directly from the virtual store of each one. As we already mentioned, Fall Guys It’s completely free, so you don’t have to install additional apps or pay. If you want to download the title on your pcyou must enter the Epic Games Store and add the title to your library.

Here are the direct links: